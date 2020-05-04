Why hypothetical Warriors-Celtics Steph Curry trade would never happen

When the Warriors traded Monta Ellis in 2012, owner Joe Lacob was showered with a chorus of boos during Chris Mullin's jersey retirement ceremony.

You know what would draw even louder jeers? Lacob and Warriors management moving two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion Steph Curry.

"Never" is a dangerous word in sports, but "The Warriors will never trade Steph Curry" might be the safest bet.

That being said, Bleacher Report's Preston Ellis decided to ponder what it would take for each NBA team to trade its No. 1 star.

In this hypothetical scenario, the Warriors would trade Curry to the Boston Celtics for four-time NBA All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, a top six protected 2020 first-round draft pick (from Memphis) and an unprotected 2020 first-round pick.

Let's make this crystal clear. This trade is never happening. And even if the Warriors were to consider trading Curry, it would take WAY more than one All-Star player and two first-round draft picks.

Here's how Ellis defended the trade for the Warriors:

"Walker could help the Warriors stay in win-now mode alongside Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, while Golden State could replenish its bench with the two 2020 first rounders coming over in the deal."

Walker is a very good NBA player, but he's not on the same level as Curry. Steph is the one-named face of the Warriors' franchise. He's the face of their dynasty. If he's not already the most beloved athlete in Bay Area sports history, he's in the top four or five.

You don't trade a generational, franchise talent in his prime.

This isn't happening. Moving on.

