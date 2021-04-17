Why the Hornets will ‘look hard’ at rookie Vernon Carey the rest of this NBA season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Bonnell
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Late in each Charlotte Hornets season, coach James Borrego opens up the rotation to see what a second-round rookie has got.

Three seasons ago, it was Devonte Graham. Last March, it was Jalen McDaniels. Friday, it was emphatically Vernon Carey, Jr.

“Based on what I saw tonight, I’ve got to look very hard at Vernon” the rest of the season, Borrego said, after Carey’s NBA debut as a starter.

Carey was stunningly good with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, plus six rebounds.

The Hornets selected former Duke center Carey early in the second round, and prior to Friday he had amassed all of 33 minutes. Then, he played 35 in a 130-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, and totally looked like he belonged.

Friday morning, Borrego told Carey he was starting, even though the decision had been made the night before. Borrego didn’t want Carey fretting all night, rather than sleeping.

As Borrego said post-game, Carey seemed utterly unfazed by the news at morning walk-through. He played that way, making his first four shots.

Carey was always intriguing offensively. The question was how he’d handle the complexities of NBA pick-and-roll defense. He survived at that end Friday, finishing the game with five fouls.

Carey belongs to a rookie class that has been particularly hindered by the pandemic. There was none of the normal lead time between the draft and training camp and virtually no practice time this season. Also, the G-League, the foundation of the Hornets’ development program, was compact into a month in a bubble in Orlando, Fla.

“They didn’t have a chance,” said Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who scored a career-high 33 points Friday. “No summer league and no draft combine” to smooth the transition to the NBA.

“I kind of knew what he was capable of, because I saw him in college.”

Watching, drilling, waiting

Carey was patient, looking for ways to improve. Assistant coach Dutch Gaitley has been his primary contact point in drills and 3-on-3 or 4-on-4 games among those Hornets who don’t play regularly.

Borrego clearly hasn’t been happy all season with his center options. He flip-flopped between Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo, then took the leap of going small with 6-7 P.J. Washington as starting center, trying to energize the offense.

Injuries have ravaged the Hornets. Five rotation players -- Graham, Washington, LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Malik Monk -- all missed Friday’s game. If there was ever a time to explore an outlier, it was Friday against the Nets, an Eastern Conference contender.

Borrego is nothing if not improvisational. He didn’t just play Carey, he started him. The results were such that Zeller never entered the game Friday.

What does Carey think drew Borrego’s attention?

“Showcasing what I did in the G-League,” Carey guessed, “and working every day. Just showing my feel for the game. I think that played into me starting today.”

Carey averaged 27 minutes on Disney’s campus in the 14 games he played with the Greensboro Swarm. He averaged 16 points and 9.4 rebounds.

Those numbers, and his Duke pedigree, got some Hornets fans agitated that Borrego didn’t play Carey sooner. Maybe some of that criticism has merit, but it lacks context.

Everything about this season is weird

COVID-19 has disrupted everything about this season. It blew up the off-season. It shortened and compressed the regular season. It forced players out of their normal sleep patterns for twice-a-day testing.

And it limited everything about practice, shootaround and development.

To think that wouldn’t weigh in Borrego’s willingness to play second-rounders, particularly with the Hornets in a playoff race, is disregarding the obvious. So if Borrego waited too long to test Carey, it’s explainable.

Now, there are 17 regular-season games left to explore what Carey has got. If he ends up emulating Graham and McDaniels as a starter, they’ve got a lot.

Bridges is sold,

“I love him as a kid,” Bridges said. “And I love him as a basketball player.”

Recommended Stories

  • How Knicks rookie Immanuel Quickley can overcome struggles

    Immanuel Quickley's fast rise to Knicks stardom has slowed down, but here's how he can get back to being that impact player off the bench.

  • How Knicks' Alec Burks became versatile, reliable bench player

    On the wing, shooting guard small forward Alec Burks complements the New York Knicks' bench unit well with his versatility and reliability.

  • Chuck Liddell backing Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul at Triller Fight Club: ‘He’s not easy to knock out’

    UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell is supporting Ben Askren in the battle against Jake Paul.

  • Randle scores 44 in hometown, Knicks beat Mavs 117-109

    Julius Randle scored 44 points in his best game in his hometown, leading the New York Knicks to a 117-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night for a five-game winning streak, their longest in seven years. RJ Barrett had 24 points and eight rebounds. Derrick Rose added 15 points with fellow backup guard Alec Burks sidelined by COVID-19 protocols.

  • Rehabbing Boo Weekley still sees more good times in his PGA Tour future

    Still recovering from hip replacement surgery, Boo Weekley remains confident that he can return to being one of the Tour's best ball-strikers and personalities.

  • Red Stars speak out, Dash apologizes after alleged discrimination over COVID-19 protocols

    "It is unacceptable that a player is left in tears due to the actions of a stadium employee."

  • Dwyane Wade buys ownership stake in Jazz, wants active role with team

    Dwyane Wade is close with Ryan Smith, who bought the Jazz in October.

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • Watson, Watanabe lead Raptors past Magic, 113-102

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Paul Watson Jr. scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the third quarter Friday night and the Toronto Raptors pulled away to a 113-102 victory over the Orlando Magic. Playing in only his second game after missing 11 games due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, Watson converted six straight 3-point shots in the period, in which Toronto outscored the Magic 38-19. ''I had a tough little stretch of about three days,'' Watson said of his coronavirus experience, ''but I feel like my preparation since then is really helping me get to where I am now.

  • Julia Budd expects to shine at Bellator 257

    Following a loss to Cris Cyborg in January that cost her the Bellator featherweight championship, and the onset of the coronavirus lockdowns, for former titleholder Julia Budd getting an opportunity to close out her 2020 against Jessy Miele at Bellator 244 last August was a big thing. Budd was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory over Miele and get herself back on track, continuing the trend of never having lost two fights in a row during her 11-year career. “I felt like it was awesome that I was able to get back in there after my fight with Cyborg in early 2020,” Budd told MMAWeekly.com. “I was hoping to get in there even sooner so it’s awesome that I’m back on one of the early (2021) Bellator cards back in there (following the win). “I was happy but I really wanted the finish in that fight. I always want to even do better than I do, but I was proud of myself.” In her constant journey to improve, Budd ran into an unexpected adjustment she had to make in training this past year. “I’m just constantly evolving and getting better in every aspect,” said Budd. “I train my wrestling. I train my ground. I train my striking. I’m constantly evolving my skills so I can go in there and have better performances and look for those finishes earlier. “Adjusting from five-round fights to three-round fights has been a little bit of adjustment, so it’s been nice getting training for three-round fights in.” This Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Budd (14-3) will look to build a winning streak for herself when she faces Dayana Silva (9-5) in a preliminary 145-pound bout at Bellator 257. UFC champ Francis Ngannou and champion boxer Tyson Fury butt heads “I was familiar with her before Bellator mentioned her, and after studying her and seeing what she does, I feel like my overall experience, my strength, and how well-rounded I am as a mixed martial artist is going to play into how I’m going to get that win that night,” Budd said of facing Silva. “I respect her. I respect the team she comes from. I’ve seen she’s been doing MMA for longer than I have, but I’m prepared and I know I’m going to go out there and shine.” Having gone through what she did in 2020, Budd is just looking to approach things one opportunity at a time as she seeks to work her way back into title contention this year. “I think the last year has definitely taught me to take it one fight at a time, one day at a time, so this is the most important fight for me, and making sure I make a statement of who I am and why I was the champ for so long,” said Budd. “I’m still super hungry and motivated and I’m not going anywhere.”

  • Tyson Fury claps back at ‘easy work’ Francis Ngannou, who responds in kind

    Heavyweight champions of their sports, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou take shots at each other.

  • Conor McGregor calls off UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier over missing charitable donation

    McGregor called off his fight with Poirier after being called out for not making good on his donation to Poirier's foundation.

  • CBS tabs Allen Bestwick to do play-by-play for Tony Stewart's SRX racing series

    Bestwick has been the voice of NASCAR for both ESPN and NBC. SRX begins June 12 on CBS.

  • NHL roundup: Bruins' Jeremy Swayman shuts out Isles

    David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall scored in a 50-second span bridging the first and second periods Friday night and goalie Jeremy Swayman recorded his first NHL shutout as the host Boston Bruins completed a two-game sweep of the New York Islanders with a 3-0 win. Curtis Lazar added an empty-netter with 1:12 left for the Bruins, who have won three straight since acquiring Hall and Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

  • Canelo Alvarez talks Billy Joe Saunders, adding to his power and staying ready

    WBA-WBC super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez previews his May 8 unification fight vs. WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

  • As Jamal Murray goes, so go the Denver Nuggets, even in heartbreaking injury

    Dreams of the underdog Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship this season were dashed in the instance of rising star Jamal Murray's torn left ACL late Monday night.

  • UFC on ESPN 22 weigh-in highlights, faceoffs and photo gallery

    All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC on ESPN 22 following Friday’s official weigh-ins and fighter faceoffs.

  • Formula 1 Imola betting preview: Can Red Bull hold off Mercedes this time?

    Max Verstappen may have a faster car than Lewis Hamilton. Will that equal a win in the second race of the season?

  • Medvedev tests COVID-19 positive, out of Monte Carlo Masters

    World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday. Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been put in isolation and is being monitored, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement. "It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo," said the 25-year-old Medvedev.

  • Ayton scores 26, Suns beat Kings for 10th straight home win

    PHOENIX (AP) Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker added 23 points and the Phoenix Suns won their 10th straight home game by beating the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Thursday night. The Suns haven't lost in their home arena for nearly a month, but struggled to put away the Kings for much of the night, taking a 95-94 lead into the fourth quarter. Sacramento took its first lead of the second half when Delon Wright made a layup to make it 96-95.