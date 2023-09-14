Why Hope football's win with Zach Trainor is just the start of a new era

HOLLAND - The future is bright for the Hope College football team.

After the Flying Dutchmen rallied to defeat Loras in Saturday's home opener, they are looking to keep the momentum shifted in their favor.

But the future looks even brighter past this week for Hope as fans got to see freshman starting quarteback Zach Trainor for the first time.

Sure the tools are there, which are necessary for any college quarterback. But Trainor has set himself apart with how he learns and grows quickly and leads.

Hope's Zach Trainor makes a throw as he is tackled by the Loras pass rusher Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Hope's Ray and Sue Smith Stadium.

Trainor threw an interception on his first drive at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium, but quickly brushed it off and grew.

"The more reps and game he plays, the slower the game is going to feel for him and the more he will be able to do different thingsHe threw the interception, the guy made a great play," Hope coach Peter Stuursma said. "But Zach will learn from that and not make the same mistake twice. That is the reason he is playing for us. He learns from things, moves on and is leading our guys."

That is something senior receiver Terrell Harris noticed immediately about the freshman.

"He leads us so well. He came in here as a new guy and took over right away. That is why he is where he is today. We love following a guy like that," Harris said.

Trainor was 11-for-21 passing for 181 yards. He threw two touchdown passes and had the one interception.

More: Hope football kickoff: QB battle finally decided, 3 things to know

He grew a ton in one week, and the steady run game - 100-yard games from Chance Strickland and Elijah Smith - helped Trainor not have to do too much.

"This is really, for me personally, huge. Last week didn't go great. Today started out rough," Trainor said. "The emotions are high, but it is so much fun. My job is easier with the line we have and the running backs and receivers."

For Trainor, it is about continuing this process of learning from every snap he takes.

Hope's Zach Trainor gets out of the pocket as he looks for a target downfield Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Hope's Ray and Sue Smith Stadium.

"I need to go day by day and snap by snap, and not let the moment get to big or too rough. Mistakes happen but we are going to try to lock in and calm our nerves down and get better," he said. "That win is a big-time confidence boost. We had 14 points at halftime and we are a better offense than that. Our confidence shot up in the second half and that (hopefully will carry on)."

If Hope can look this strong with Trainor still a freshman soaking everything in, Saturday was the start of a new era for the Flying Dutchmen.

