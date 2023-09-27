Why Hononegah vs. Boylan is NIC-10's best football rivalry in 30 years — maybe ever

East and Freeport might have been the two best teams in the state in 1973. Boylan and Belvidere North have split back-to-back wonderful, crazy games, including Boylan’s 35-34 overtime win three weeks ago. Harlem has played several classic games against Hononegah the past decade.

But there has been no sustained rivalry in NIC-10 football to match the current Boylan-Hononegah tangle since Belvidere and Boylan combined to win nine straight conference titles from 1986-94, culminating with Boylan winning an epic battle in 1994 when the two were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state and Belvidere went on to win its second consecutive state title.

Hononegah (5-0) plays at Boylan (5-0) Friday. The two have won or tied for the last 15 NIC-10 titles, not counting the COVID season when Boylan (3-0) never got a chance to play Harlem (6-0). They have also each won five of the last 10 meetings. There was one four-year span where the four games were decided by a total of six points.

This is as good as it gets in the NIC-10.

“This game means as much to our students as it does to the players, and it probably does the same thing up there,” Boylan coach John Cacciatore said.

It will probably mean the NIC-10 title if Boylan wins. Belvidere North, a 35-34 overtime loser to Boylan three weeks ago, could make it a three-way tie for first if Hononegah wins and North wins at Hono next week. But this game is for more than a conference title.

It is for looking in the mirror afterward and knowing, truly knowing, who you are.

“It’s nice when you can get a measuring stick of how good you are,” Cacciatore said. “Neither of us want to lose this game, but both of us are dying to find out how good are we are and if we are prepared for the playoffs down the road. You don’t want to get too far ahead of yourself, but this is the game where you really start to measure yourself.

“They have played really well. I think we have played well, but we won’t know until we play this game.”

“That’s funny,” Hononegah coach Brian Zimmerman said when told of the Boylan coach’s comments. “I’ve said that to people so many times already when they ask what I think about our team this year. This is absolutely the measuring stick for us as well.”

That even goes for individual matchups. Hononegah quarterback Cole Warren (919 yards, 11 TDs) leads the NIC-10 in passing by over 250 yards, but Boylan’s Connor Dennis is the reigning NIC-10 offensive MVP.

“There’s some pressure on both of those guys to have good games,” Zimmerman said. “It will be exciting to see what they do with the football, where they put it and who catches it.”

And if defenders can cover the most likely man to catch a football: Hononegah’s Isaiah Houi, who leads the league in receiving and also might be the best defensive back and kick returner.

“The Houi kid looks phenomenal everywhere they put him,” Cacciatore said. “He is scary whenever he gets the ball in his hands. He is fun to watch film on.

“Again, you want to know how you match up. I want to know how good he is to determine how good we are. And I hope they are thinking the same thing.”

They are. And Friday night both sides find out.

Top 5 Hononegah-Boylan games of the decade

Hononegah 16, Boylan 14 in 2021: Stuart Hale rushed for 159 yards on 28 carries and returned a punt 69 yards for a TD and Hononegah’s defense gave up only four first downs the entire game. Still, Hononegah trailed until a Zach Luker 58-yard punt pinned Boylan on its 2-yard line with 2:36 to play and set up Bryce Goodwine’s game-winning 37-yard field goal with one second left.

Boylan 17, Hononegah 14 in 2016 : Luke Hickcox coached players from both teams when they were in middle school. He died at age 45, five weeks after learning he had pancreatic cancer. Two days later, his son, defensive tackle Noah Hickcox, played a monster game, including returning an interception 32 yards for a TD and knocking down a fourth-down pass on Hononegah’s final play to clinch the win. “The last words he said to me is, 'Always do your best,’ ” Hickcox said. He certainly did that. “He was all over the place the whole game. … It takes so much heart,” Hononegah quarterback Dominic Ballano said. “Even being on the opposing team, I am proud of him.”

Hononegah 15, Boylan 14 in 2015: Chase Miller made a 42-yard field goal halfway through the fourth quarter to give Hono a one-point win over Boylan for the second consecutive year. Boylan scored on a 90-yard interception return by Jack Foley before Hononegah went ahead on a 20-yard run by Christian Fausel and a 1-yard dive by Mike Jacobs. Boylan retook the lead with an 11-yard TD pass from Zach Couper to Tommy Sentovich before Hononegah, which ran for over 200 yards, won it on Miller’s kick.

Hononegah 35, Boylan 34 in 2014: Sam Ballano ran for 161 yards and five touchdowns — plus the game-winning 2-point conversion — as Hononegah ended Boylan’s record of winning 75 consecutive conference games. The score was identical to the year before, but the winner was different. A score that remains instantly recognizable to any Boylan or Hononegah fan. “When I looked up and saw 35-34, I thought, ‘This has got to be a joke.’ We had that first game in the bag, leading 21-0,” Ballano said in a story three years ago about the greatest football games in area history. “Seeing that score — and on their home field — I still can’t describe what it meant to us.”

Boylan 35, Hononegah 34 in 2013: Boylan trailed 21-0 before moving star quarterback Brock Stull to receiver and receiver Demry Croft to quarterback. That move and seven Hononegah fumbles helped Boylan win despite Hononegah rushing for over 400 yards. “My dad played quarterback in college, so when we would play around with neighborhood kids out in the backyard I would always be the receiver. It felt natural,” said Stull, who went on to play NCAA Division I basketball at Wisconsin-Milwaukee and as a fifth-year senior for Minnesota in the Big Ten.

