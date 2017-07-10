Why the Home Run Derby will be better than McGregor-Mayweather
In this week's Open Mike, Oz chimes in from Miami as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton prepare for the summer's biggest slugfest
In this week's Open Mike, Oz chimes in from Miami as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton prepare for the summer's biggest slugfest
Red: The G20 got together and went to an expensive restaurant. Nineteen of the 20 agreed that the 20th guy should pick up the bill. While the 19 were drinking their umpteenth thousand dollar bottle of wine they noticed that the guy who they had planned on sticking with the bill had left the table and the 19 big eaters are all ticked off about it.
108