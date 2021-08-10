Why is Hollywood so obsessed with casting teen heartthrobs as serial killers?

Photo credit: Jessica Lockett | Shutterstock

Hollywood has a serial killer problem. From TV and film to podcasts and books, they're everywhere. Serial in more ways than one. Society has always been fascinated by the macabre, and the pop culture fixation on serial killers reflects just that - playing into a genre of horror that isn't exactly new in entertainment. But if this is meant to be horror designed to terrify and repulse, then why does Hollywood persistently cast teen heart-throbs and boy-next-door types to play these roles?

The list of stars who've played serial killers is probably the very same list of people you had posters of on your bedroom wall as a teenager (Avril Lavigne not included). Zac Efron, James Franco, Jamie Dornan, Christian Bale, and now even One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray, who's playing Ted Bundy in a new film titled American Boogeyman, out this summer. They've all played real or imagined serial killers, responsible for gruesome torture and cruel murders - mainly of women. While this type of violence has been portrayed time and time again, isn't there something particularly egregious in the actors cast to play such roles?

Much like the 'bad boy' trope that Hollywood has such a problem with, casting such heart-throbs seems to play into the idea that abuse, violence and manipulation are all things to be romanticised. Otherwise why would the floppy-haired sweethearts of our teenage fantasies be specifically chosen to play these killers? It's as though we're encouraged to see them as some kind of redeemable, fixable evil: sheep in wolf's clothing - toxic and dangerous on the surface but with something inherent within them we should find good and trustworthy.

But, beyond getting us to fancy characters who do bad things, what's the problem? It's just entertainment, right? It's not that simple. As we already know, the romanticisation of 'bad boys' in pop culture and entertainment potentially encourages us to condone and even embrace damaging and abusive relationships. The same thing is at work here - in a more insidious way. Suddenly we're not just being told to forgive the behaviour of the bad boy. We're being told that despite committing the most heinous of abuses against women, the bad boy isn't really all that bad. There's a High School Musical heart of gold under all that maiming.

For years, the internet has declared us all in the grip of 'Bundy Binge'. But there's nothing binge-esque about something as sustained and consistent as pop culture's Bundy obsession: he is one of the most dramatised serial killers going. In 2019 it was Zac Efron; in 2021 it's Chad Michael Murray and Luke Kirby. This summer, American Boogeyman will be released in cinemas along with No Man of God, a film exploring conversations between Bundy and FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier starring Elijah Wood opposite Luke.

While this never-ending content cycle is routinely criticised as the glamorisation of a killer, in which the victims are overlooked and the murders sexualised, entertainment's Bundy fascination hasn't let up. Neither has the fixation on any of these killers and their rampant abuse of women. And there's the problem; with every frosted-tip and kind blue-eye cast as in one of these, the dangerous killer they are playing suddenly seem to become far more palatable characters to have on our screens.



