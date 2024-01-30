Why history shows Nico Iamaleava can lead Tennessee football to national championship as freshman | Adams

Nico Iamaleava flashed tremendous potential in his first college start. The Tennessee freshman quarterback accounted for four touchdowns as the Vols beat Iowa 35-0 in the Citrus Bowl.

The reaction was immediate and favorable from UT fans. One was so impressed he referenced the beginning of a "Tennessee football dynasty" on social media.

Dynasties don’t come around that often. So, I wouldn’t go that far in speculating on UT’s immediate football future. However, I do believe Iamaleava will be an instant hit as a redshirt freshman in his first season as a fulltime starter.

His supporting cast contributes to my expectation. The Vols will return the nucleus of their offensive line, have strengthened their wide receiving corps, and Dylan Sampson and Cam Seldon have the potential for providing an effective one-two punch at running back.

Nonetheless, I can understand why some folks would be more restrained in their expectations for Iamaleava in 2024. I get emails from that group of fans, too. Their restraint is based more on his lack of experience than his obvious talent.

But there are many examples of quarterbacks who have distinguished themselves in their first season as a starter, proving again that talent can override a lack of experience. Part of that can be attributed to their high school experience.

Top-flight high school quarterbacks are far more advanced than ever. They attend quarterback camps, work under quarterback coaches, and play seven-on-seven football in the summer.

Many of them arrive at college as an early enrollee. That enables them to go through spring practice before their freshman season.

Take Iamaleava, for example. He went through Orange Bowl practice with the Vols in December of 2022. He had been in UT’s system for a full year by the time he started in the Citrus Bowl.

Iamaleava hardly would be the first freshman to turn heads in his first season as a starter. Here are a few other quarterbacks in recent years who made a name for themselves as a true or redshirt freshman.

Johnny Manziel: After redshirting at Texas A&M in 2011, Manziel dazzled the Aggies in spring practice and won the starting job in 2012. By the end of his redshirt freshman season, he had won the Heisman Trophy while establishing himself as one of the SEC’s all-time greatest quarterbacks.

He became only the fifth quarterback in NCAA history to pass for more than 3,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season.

Jameis Winston: Like Manziel, he redshirted as a freshman. His inexperience was never a factor in 2013 as he helped propel Florida State to the national championship.

In his first season as a college starter, He passed for 40 touchdowns and 4,057 yards.

Trevor Lawrence: Clemson needed just four games in his freshman season to realize he was too good to redshirt – or sit on the bench. He became a starter in the fifth game.

Lawrence threw for 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions in sparking the Tigers to an unbeaten, national championship season in 2018.

Jake Fromm: He played a prominent role as a true freshman in Georgia winning the 2017 SEC championship. The Bulldogs also came within one play of beating Alabama for the national championship.

Those are just a few examples of quarterbacks who have distinguished themselves as freshmen. Perhaps, Iamaleava will do the same.

But better to hold off on the dynasty talk.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

