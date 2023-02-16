Why hiring Dave Canales as OC could be a huge win for the Bucs

After interviewing 11 different candidates, it looks like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally found an offensive coordinator.

Dave Canales, who most recently served as the quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks, is set to replace Byron Leftwich as the Bucs’ new play-caller.

Obviously, whether or not this is a “good hire” won’t be known until the on-field results come in this fall. But there are plenty of reasons why Bucs fans should be excited about Canales calling the shots for the Tampa Bay offense in 2023:

Track Record of Success

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Canales followed Pete Carroll from USC to Seattle, and has spend the past 13 years on his staff in various roles.

During his time as quarterbacks coach and/or pass game coordinator, Canales oversaw some of the best seasons of Russell Wilson’s career, which now looks even more impressive after his dismal showing in Denver last year.

Perhaps his most impressive work came in 2022, however, with the resurrection of Geno Smith’s career that ended with NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Canales was on staff when Carroll and the Seahawks won the Super Bowl in 2014, so he knows what a championship offense and locker room looks like.

Offensive Balance

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If the Bucs offense looks anything like the Seahawks did on that side of the ball last year, Tampa Bay fans will be rejoicing.

Last year, the Bucs once again led the NFL in pass attempts, while their rushing “attack” was the worst in the league by a mile. Tampa Bay abandoned the run for long stretches of 2022 under Leftwich, as the Bucs struggled to adjust to injuries and overcome a lack of creativity and innovation.

Seattle’s offense produced two 1,000-yard receivers last season in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, which rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker III rushed for over 1,000 yards on his way to being runner-up for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Under Canales, you can bet that Tampa Bay won’t be running up the middle on first down all of the time, and then throwing the ball 50+ times per game when that doesn’t work.

Proving Ground

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Some fans might be concerned that Canales has never been a play-caller in the NFL, but that could end up being a benefit.

Now that Canales will finally get to run the show himself for the first time in his career, he’ll be hungry to prove himself after spending 13 seasons as an assistant, waiting for his chance.

Canales has worked under multiple coordinators from some of the most successful coaching trees in the NFL (Andy Reid, Sean McVay), so he should bring a wide range of influences to the table as he builds his own offense for the first time.

That variation, and that hunger, should serve the Tampa Bay offense well.

Best-Case Scenario

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Let’s be real; the Bucs weren’t exactly in a position to be choosers instead of beggars here.

Tom Brady just retired, and even with the GOAT on board last year, the Bucs limped to an 8-9 record, only making the playoffs thanks to the worst division in the league. Kyle Trask is the only quarterback currently under contract for 2023, the salary cap situation is terrible, some key players on offense might be cap casualties, and Todd Bowles might already be coaching for his job in just his second year as head coach.

There are plenty of reasons why the best candidates on the market might have laughed at the Bucs wanting them to take Leftwich’s old job.

Canales might not have been the Bucs’ first choice (for all we know, he could have been, though), but they could have done much worse.

After what Smith did in Seattle last season under Canales’ watch, who’s to say the Bucs couldn’t see a same resurgence from a cheap veteran like Baker Mayfield or Jacoby Brissett, both of whom could be targets in free agency to compete with Trask for the starting job?

Even with all of those negative factors working against them, the Bucs still landed a young, promising coordinator with a proven track record of success under multiple coordinators, who knows what a healthy balance on offense looks like, and can get the most out of his players.

Not too shabby.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire