Why do high school softball teams choose single elimination over a best of three series?

High school softball coaches within the UIL have two options in a playoff series: single elimination or a best of three series.

The majority of playoff matchups are a best of three series, but not always. If coaches disagree on the format, they’ll have a coin toss to see who chooses the stipulation.

Aledo (31-3) is ranked No. 8 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association softball poll, and is one of the more feared programs in the Fort Worth-area. The Bearcats played single elimination format in the area round and the regional quarterfinal.

“I keep losing the flip,” Aledo head coach Heather Myers said. “They always want to play us one. So, the last few teams that we played only have one pitcher. We have two – actually, we have more than two, but nobody sees the other ones that we have. They want to take their chances with one game.”

Aledo had two tightly contested games but managed to run the gauntlet to reach the regional semifinals.

In the area round, the Bearcats secured a 3-2 victory over Birdville in 11 innings. In the regional quarterfinals, the Bearcats came from behind to defeat Joshua 2-1 with a walk off single in the seventh inning.

Myers, who prefers best of three series, said opposing coaches choosing single elimination is a compliment of sorts to Aledo’s program.

“Do you really want to see two aces in one game? Because that’s what I have,” Myers said. “They throw completely different. Once you get your timing on one, we’re going to change it and you’ll have to get your timing on the other. By that time, the game is probably over.”

Anything can happen in an elimination game, and it favors the underdog. A single play, wrong call in the field or a poor at bat can change the trajectory of the game, and the entire season is on the line.

There is little room for error, and it puts pressure on everyone involved. To Joshua head coach Ashley Benson, the experience gained from single elimination games prepares athletes for the state tournament, which is always has a single elimination format.

“When you get to the state tournament, its one game,” Benson said. “What team shows up and what team takes it? One for all. And that’s my idea – you’ve got to show up, you’ve got to play the game and have good defense and offense.”

Colleyville Heritage (28-11-1) and Burleson Centennial (29-7) also partook in a single elimination regional quarterfinal. Bailey Lindemuth’s gem from the mound powered the Spartans to a dominant 9-1 victory.

Burleson Centennial head coach Natalie Mullin wanted a best of three series but lost the flip; the Spartans went 15-1 in District 8-5A en route to a district title. Colleyville Heritage also had a stellar season, winning the district 7-5A title.

Mullin said one possible reason coaches choose single elimination is because they are up against a dominant team. Regardless of the situation, Mullin said she would prefer a best of three series.

“We just want more games,” Mullin said. “That will give us more opportunities.”

Despite preferring a series, Mullin understands why programs choose single elimination.

“I can see it – a lot of teams only have one pitcher,” Mullin said. “We’re fortunate that we have more. I get it. I understand. ... That is how state is going to be. So, we have to be prepared for it.”