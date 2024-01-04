Why high school football conferences could end despite recent 'no' vote to IHSA proposal

Change is coming.

Never mind that schools voted down change five years ago. And last month again voted down a proposal to switch to district football playoffs. Conference football schedules will almost certainly be scrapped sometime in the future.

The IHSA made that clear with the unusual move of announcing it will try again when it announced last month that its most recent proposal to switch to football districts failed.

"The IHSA Board of Directors has already had discussions about the potential of forming a Football Ad Hoc Committee in 2024 in the event that this district proposal failed to pass," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in the news release. "They want to be proactive in trying to address the issues that are at the root of different football proposals seemingly being brought forth each year. They recognize the myriad issues in IHSA football are unique and can be based on geography, school size, conference affiliation, and the traditional success of a program, which is why no recent proposals have garnered enough support to pass.”

Local coaches — even coaches who voted against the proposal — say the IHSA is not trying to ram an unpopular proposal down their throat. Local coaches from the NIC-10, Big Northern and NUIC all said exactly what the IHSA said: that there are problems with the current football playoff system that they want to see fixed. They are just not sure the two proposals they voted down did that.

“The IHSA is trying to solve the issue the best that they can,” Hononegah coach Brian Zimmerman said. “They see that there is an issue with (enrollment) disparity among some schools in their conferences. If they come up with a solution that is more appealing, then that’s great.”

Proposal 18 would have left schools with only two games they could schedule on their own. And those two games would have had no playoff bearing. The only games that would have counted toward making the playoffs would be the seven opponents assigned by the IHSA, which would have divided the state into 64 different eight-team districts, all based on size.

Class 5A teams such as Freeport and Belvidere or 4A Boylan would never have to play 7A Hononegah or 6A Harlem and Belvidere North in the NIC-10 unless they wanted to. And Durand/Pecatonica, the only Class 3A team in the NUIC, could play a maximum of two games against its conference rivals.

It was voted down 379 to 272 with 76 schools abstaining. More schools voted on this proposal than any other in almost a decade.

“They know it’s a problem that’s going on,” said Anthony Dedmond, coach of a Freeport team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2008. “They are looking at the smaller teams that are getting beat on. I would have loved to see us face teams our own size. It’s hard when you get a Hononegah or a Harlem or even an Auburn. We can play a half, but after a half, our kids get run down. By the end of the second half, it’s not looking too good for us.”

Proposal 18’s intent was to keep conferences intact.

“That’s the No. 1 issue they are trying to solve,” IHSA assistant executive director Matt Troha said. “Schools that are struggling are leaving conferences to try to get to a conference where they can win five games. That creates scheduling issues for everyone else in the conference.”

That’s not really an issue in two of Rockford’s three main local conferences.

The NIC-10 has made only one change in over 30 years, adding Belvidere North in 2007. It doesn’t need district football to be stable. The Big Northern went from two divisions to one in the last decade but now seems stable. The NUIC is far and away the strongest Class 1A league in the state but has had massive turnover, with seven schools dropping down to 8-man football in the last several years.

“You have these two-year schedules mapped out, then see this team leaving or dropping down to 8-man football. There has been a huge shift in our conference,” said Keynon Janicke, coach of a Forreston team that has won three Class 1A state titles since 2014. “There is no consistency there. Some schools break their contract and that puts your school in a bind.”

But while district football would keep conferences together for other sports, it would end conference rivalries in football. You would never again have a Big Northern or NIC-10 football champion.

“It would completely dismantle long-time conferences,” said Mike Lalor, who has coached Stillman Valley to five state championships. “There is something to be said for playing your neighboring towns.”

There are two main reasons Proposal 18 failed. Chicago schools overwhelmingly voted against it. The powerhouse Catholic League teams that are so strong they can win state even if they go 5-4 in the regular season — or 4-5 like this year’s Class 5A champ LaGrange Nazareth — wanted to keep playing each other. So did the generally weak Chicago Public School teams. The other reason is schools didn’t know who they would play.

That is how the measure first got voted down five years ago. District football had passed in December 2018 with the backing of eight of 10 NIC-10 teams, but once the schedule was revealed, schools repealed it in December 2019.

Coaches in the NIC-10, Big Northern and NUIC all seem open to district football but also want to know who they would actually play.

“Whatever they decide to do, there’s got to be a lot more detail to it,” Stillman Valley’s Lalor said. “When you are not telling everyone how you are breaking things up, that is a faulty plan. But something is going to happen here — or at least there is a desire to make something happen.”

Troha says the answer is not to tell schools and coaches what the IHSA is going to do but to ask all the schools in the state what they should do before a formal proposal is drafted.

“We can do more,” Troha said. “We can survey the schools. We can have an initial meeting, throw some ideas out and see if any have legs behind it.

“We’re going to put together a committee of coaches and athletic directors from all over the state. It will be a slow process with a number of meetings, throwing stuff out there. Everybody’s issues are different. If we aren’t going to pass some really big thing, maybe there are some small things we can find common ground on. If there is a consensus, we will put out a proposal next year.

“We keep getting football proposals. We’re looking for something we can do to help somehow.”

