Why Henry Cejudo thinks Conor McGregor pulling out of UFC 303 is ‘actually a really good sign’

Henry Cejudo offers a unique perspective on Conor McGregor’s withdrawal from UFC 303.

McGregor’s (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) fight with Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) June 29 at T-Mobile Arena was scrapped after McGregor suffered an undisclosed injury.

While many speculate that “The Notorious” may never fight again, Cejudo sees his withdrawal as a positive sign.

“Let me put it to you this way Kamaru: The fact that Conor McGregor has to pull out, that’s actually a really good sign,” Cejudo said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Kamaru Usman. “What do I mean by that is he’s probably killing a little bit of his ego and now he’s taking it a lot more serious than ever.

“It’s also an experience for him, so the way that I’m taking it, too, is that they’re going to fight, but he’s at that point where, ‘I want to make sure that I’m 100 percent,’ like this comeback to me is real.”

Usman agrees with Cejudo. He thinks after three years away, McGregor would rather return in full form than fight compromised.

“It’s significant enough for Conor McGregor to say, ‘You know what, I want to put out the best possible product out there for all the fans and the people who have been waiting for my return,'” Usman said. “‘I want to put out the best me that I can, so I have to push this back because I am not able to give that right now.'”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie