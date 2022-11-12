Why Hendon Hooker wanted to lead the band on Tennessee football's senior day

Hendon Hooker's favorite moment in his final game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday was a first.

The Tennessee football quarterback climbed a ladder in the southeast corner of the stadium to direct the Pride of the Southland Band in a flashback to Peyton Manning.

"That has always kind of been a dream for me just coming here and seeing Peyton stand up there and conduct the band, I always thought that was the coolest thing ever to be able to strike up the band," Hooker said.

Hooker paid homage to Manning, who famously directed the band on his senior day in 1997, with the act. The senior threw three touchdowns and rushed for another as No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1) routed Missouri (4-6, 2-5) in a 66-24 win.

Hendon Hooker leads the band after playing his final game at Neyland Stadium pic.twitter.com/nZ7r6gArzt — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) November 12, 2022

“He will be one of the greats," Vols coach Josh Heupel said. "However it ends out, he will be one of the greats here. Pretty cool story. The perseverance that it takes to fight and go through that as a player, it is a hard thing to do.”

The Heisman Trophy candidate had an emotional day from start to finish. It began with the Vol Walk during which Hooker said he had to hold back tears.

"It is a blessing just to be able to put the uniform on and showcase what God has blessed me with," Hooker said. "It is emotional for me, the game has brought me and my family a long way. Anytime I get a chance to go out here and showcase it is special.”

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, with help from drum major Julia Boylan, leads the Pride of the Southland Band in the playing of "Rocky Top" after the Volunteers' win over Missouri.

Week 11 rundown: Everything you need to know about college football's Top 25 games

Hooker is having a historic season for the Vols. He has thrown for 2,888 yards and 24 touchdowns with two interceptions. He has rushed for five touchdowns.

Hooker has started 21 straight games for Tennessee after taking over the QB1 spot in Week 3 last season. The sixth-year quarterback transferred from Virginia Tech in January 2021 prior to Jeremy Pruitt's firing. He stuck with Tennessee through the coaching change and has thrived under Heupel.

Story continues

The pair has helped spark Tennessee's rise this season.

"I want to be a positive light in my community and a positive light in people's lives," Hooker said.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Hendon Hooker wanted to lead Tennessee band just like Peyton Manning