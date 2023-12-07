Why Heisman finalist Bo Nix is back at Bryant Denny Stadium for AHSAA Super 7

TUSCALOOSA — A familiar face was on the sideline before the Class 7A AHSAA Super 7 state championship game Wednesday at Bryant Denny Stadium.

Heisman Trophy finalist and former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, now of Oregon, was on the sideline for Central-Phenix City's matchup with Thompson. Nix's father, Patrick ,is the Red Devils' coach. Nix played high school football at Pinson Valley, where he accounted for more than 12,000 yards and 161 touchdowns. He was the state's Mr. Football award winner in 2018.

At Auburn, Nix played three years before heading west to spend the last two seasons at Oregon. This season, he led the Ducks to the cusp of the College Football Playoff, but two losses to Washington ended the Ducks' bid.

For his play, Nix earned an invite to New York as a Heisman finalist. The award will be presented Saturday night. Nix passed for more than 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns this year and was presented Tuesday with the William V. Campbell Trophy, considered the academic equivalent of the Heisman.

Patrick Nix has been head coach at Central-Phenix City for four seasons. This is his second Super 7 appearance the school, with the Red Devils losing to Thompson in 2021. Thompson is looking for its fifth title in a row.

University of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix hangs out on the sideline before Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Nix’s dad, Pat Nix, is the head coach of Central Phenix City.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Why Heisman finalist Bo Nix is at Bryant Denny Stadium for Super 7?