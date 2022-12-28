Why healthy Javon Kinlaw wants to model his game after 49ers' Arik Armstead

Why healthy Kinlaw wants to model his game after Armstead originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — There always will be a lot of attention on defensive end Nick Bosa, but Javon Kinlaw looks to model his game after a different 49ers defensive lineman.

The third-year defensive tackle is feeling healthy after his 16-play appearance in the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 16. While Bosa notched another NFC Defensive Player of the Week award, Kinlaw was watching Arik Armstead’s performance.

“You’re going to see Nick regardless because Nick’s always going to make plays,” Kinlaw said after the win. “I watch Arik a lot. Arik is my favorite player in the whole NFL, so I always watch Arik and what he does.”

According to PFF, Armstead racked up 18 quarterback pressures over seven contests, but it's what doesn’t get recorded on the stat sheet that impresses Kinlaw.

“He beat two people and got a quarterback hit,” Kinlaw said. “That was the best play I’ve seen all game. To beat two people, and still get to the quarterback? It’s very, very hard. It’s a difficult thing to do. I feel like he doesn’t get enough credit when it comes to setting people up for plays and winning his matchups.”

While the South Carolina product was away from the game, rehabbing his knee, he diligently watched film of his teammates — especially Armstead, in practice and on game day. Now finally back in action, Kinlaw simply is happy to be back on the field.

“I haven’t felt this good since before I got hurt,” Kinlaw said. “I put a lot of time into it. I spent a lot of weeks grinding on it. I haven’t felt like this in a while. Just happy to be out there. I was super excited on the sidelines.”

Kinlaw shared that while the plan was for him to slowly get reintegrated back into the mix, he felt healthy enough to stay in the game longer, but the coaching and medical staff stood their ground, not wanting to risk a setback

The hulking defensive tackle smiled when discussing how he left no stone unturned when asking to go back into the game after his 16 plays. While on the sidelines, Kinlaw took the time to keep a close eye on No. 91.

“Might not get there, maybe a half step off, but he wins a lot of matchups out there when there’s two people on him,” Kinlaw said. “And then in the run game, he’s the man. He can go anywhere. He can play from any position in the run game. He doesn’t get enough credit.”

Kinlaw did not practice on Wednesday, which coach Kyle Shanahan said was the plan all along. The head coach confirmed that it was not because of any setbacks with his knee injury, but just for added rest. Kinlaw is expected to be a full participant on Thursday.

