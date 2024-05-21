Why health is the Jets' biggest foe in 2024 | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by The Ringer's Steven Ruiz to evaluate New York's offseason and discuss what is in the way of the Jets' talented roster. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

I do think this roster is better than last year on paper.

But then I just keep find myself saying if, if, if, if, if Roger stays healthy, if Tyron Smith stays healthy, if Mike Williams stays healthy, like those are three pretty important things that need to happen for the Jets.

Uh And there are things that haven't had a whole lot of success happening in the past, but still, they've done a good job putting this roster together.

Uh It just kind of matters like if they can stay healthy, but it's, it's gonna be hard to find, especially if Rogers can play back to the level where he was before he got hurt and he was with the Packers.

That's obviously the big lynchpin in this.

But like they should have a top five defense again.

The supporting cast is by them last year.

I, I really appreciate them looking at uh their offensive tackle situation from last year and saying never again, go out and get Tyron Smith, you go out and get Morgan Mullis, you draft for Shani with the 11 pick in the draft.

I thought that those were all pretty shrewd moves with Joe Douglas because, um, if you're going to have a 40 year quarterback coming off of an achilles tear, I don't think he's gonna be running around a whole lot and you should try to protect him.

So, yeah, it's just, it all makes sense if I was Jets and I would be excited, but they're also the Jets.

You know, this is the one team where you have to be concerned about the, the home stadium turf playing a big factor, especially with the players they brought in.

Like my concern is that week one, they're gonna come out and do like a a ritualistic ac L tearing where the whole team just tears their AC L at once.

But like if they avoid that and they can all stay healthy.

I I feel like the Mike Williams signing in particular is such a big one for them because Aaron Rodgers, if you give him that like back shoulder ta target, that outside guy can win 5050 balls, I think it just opens up the rest of the field and then you give him a second receiver like I will, it'll be his number one receiver and Gret Wilson where they showed like a lot of good like chemistry early on in preseason, like some Devante Adams level chemistry, I think this has a chance to be a top 10 passing game and I'm like, not concerned at all about Nathaniel Hackett still being the OC because if Aaron Rodgers is playing, he's not really going to be those.

See, Aaron Rodgers is gonna be those, he's gonna be calling the shots at the line of scrimmage and I have trust in him getting this offense where it needs to be.

I do not have trust in Nathaniel Hackett doing that if Rogers isn't behind center, but in this world we're living in, everyone stays healthy.

Like I think they have a chance to compete for the AFC East.

I really do a Super bowl runs.

Possible.

It's absolutely possible.

You just, you gotta get there, you gotta stay healthy, which is, which is, it's, it's really the only concern I have about, um just this year because we, we've seen a browder's not gonna say healthy that hate Nate Hagger thing is not gonna work out at all.

They have a lot of stars but, you know, I don't, I don't know how great the depth is on offense, especially as some of their skill spots.

But you know, you talk about an offense that has Tara Smith Fu Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams Bruce Hall Aaron Rodgers.

It's, it's, it's right there if, if they can just keep it together.