Why hasn’t Cristobal named an OC? Because they could be coaching in the CFB Championship Game

Since shortly after winning the Pac-12 conference, Oregon's offensive coordinator position has been open following Marcus Arroyo's departure to become the head coach at UNLV.

That was over a month ago.

What's taking so long?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Well, the answer may be staring up square in the face: The next Oregon OC may still be coaching... in the National Championship game.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Ducks are looking at LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz to be their next offensive coordinator.

A new name in #Oregon's offensive coordinator search, per source: #LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz. He's a former offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette and also coached receivers and quarterbacks with ULL. Helped with Joe Burrow's development at LSU. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 8, 2020

LSU held the nation's best offense this past season with 564.2 yards-per-game en route to 48.9 points-per-game. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow just completed arguably the greatest season ever by a quarterback at the college level. His 55 touchdown passes are three shy of the NCAA record set by Hawaii's Colt Brennan with one game to go, and his 77 percent completion percentage is on pace to break the all-time record for a single season. He's also not getting that percentage by dumping the ball off but rather pushing it downfield with 22 touchdown passes that traveled over 18 air yards.

During his ten years at Louisiana-Lafayette, he started as a passing game coordinator who installed an offense that set school records for total offense (5,390 yards) and touchdowns (54). He also later became wide receivers coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for a season, before going back to wide receivers coach for his final season there. Following the firing of head coach Mark Hudspeth, Munoz became an analyst for LSU.

Story continues

Earlier this week, Oregon was reportedly was interested in Los Angeles Rams senior offensive assistant Jedd Fisch and Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall were also being considered.

There's been precedent for Cristobal hiring a coach in the National Championship before the game and announcing it after the contest. Strength and conditioning coordinator Aaron Feld was hired before Georgia played Alabama in 2016 but not publicly announced until the game was over.

We'll see, but the hire sure seems like it's coming soon.

Why hasnt Cristobal named an OC? Because they could be coaching in the CFB Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest