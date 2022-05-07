Why Harry Gant's 1991 Skoal Bandit Is Banned from NASCAR Darlington Throwback Weekend

Photo credit: RacingOne - Getty Images

NASCAR’s convoluted experience with the tobacco industry continues.

Cup Series team owner Justin Marks tweeted Friday that his plan to put one of the Skoal Bandit race cars made famous by driver Harry Gant in Darlington Raceway’s pre-race show Sunday has been scuttled because of tobacco advertising restrictions.

Marks had planned to put the car, which Gant drove to four consecutive Cup victories in September 1991, on the Darlington track for ceremonial laps prior to Sunday’s Goodyear 400. The car has been on display at the Trackhouse Racing shop, but team members had prepped it to be driven on track Sunday.

Marks tweeted Friday: “Bad news folks: due to federal laws that prevent tobacco branding/advertising at professional sporting events, the Skoal Bandit will not make laps at Darlington Sunday. Pretty gutted…”

NASCAR used sponsorship from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and its Winston brand to expand dramatically in the 1970s and beyond. That RJR money became available when other forms of tobacco advertising were banned.

