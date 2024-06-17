Why Hansi Flick only wants ‘2 or 3’ Barcelona summer signings

An insight into the plans of La Liga giants Barcelona for the upcoming summer transfer window has this week been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, and points towards new manager Hansi Flick as having requested relatively minimal investment.

Fully aware of the difficult financial situation in which Barcelona currently find themselves, Flick is in agreement with sporting director Deco that now, more than ever, the Blaugrana should be leaning on young talent.

The explosions of Pau Cubarsí and Lamine Yamal onto the senior stage last season are viewed as just the beginning, with a whole host of further talent from La Masia ready to be unleashed next season, too.

The club’s new headmaster has thrown himself head first into the youth project in Catalunya’s capital, already requesting reports and advice on the club’s next crop of up-and-coming players.

For this reason, as per MD, Flick has requested only two or three new signings by way of the transfer market.

The two priorities are a deep-lying midfielder and left winger, whilst a versatile full-back capable of playing on both sides could be sought out, too.

