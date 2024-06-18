Why Hansi Flick’s Barcelona arrival spells good news for Robert Lewandowski

An insight into the predicted benefits set to come the way of Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski courtesy of Hansi Flick’s arrival at the club has today been forthcoming.

The info comes courtesy of Diario Sport, and points towards the Pole as predicting an uptick in goalscoring opportunities under Flick’s watch.

Lewandowski, for his part, made clear his frustrations with Barcelona’s frequent use of a 4-man midfield setup across Xavi’s stint on the bench.

This came with the 35-year-old having too often been left isolated up top, forced to deed off scraps.

Such a scenario, though, looks altogether unlikely with Flick at the helm in Catalunya’s capital.

The German tactician is ready to employ his trademark 4-2-3-1 formation beginning next season, one which places a heavy emphasis on two creative wingers, as well as an attack-minded midfield spearhead.

The ideal scenario for Barca would comprise a front-three made up of Lewandowski, flanked on either side by Lamine Yamal, and Nico Williams.

Such explosive attacking talent would no doubt culminate in a hatful of chances coming the way of the Blaugrana’s veteran frontman on a weekly basis, a prospect with which Lewandowski will be licking his lips.

Conor Laird | GSFN