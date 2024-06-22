Why Hansi Flick has asked Barcelona not to sell one member of his defence

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has made clear to the club’s board that he is depending on a headline member of the club’s defensive ranks for next season.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Ronald Araújo as the player in question.

The name of stopper Araújo has of course continued to feature front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital heading into the summer transfer window.

As much comes amid alleged interest in the signature of the Uruguayan international on the part of a number of leading European clubs.

With Barcelona’s financial woes well documented, and Araújo’s price-tag a lofty one, it has in turn been suggested that a sale could be worked out, under the right conditions.

No such operation, however, will receive the green light from the incoming Hansi Flick this summer.

That’s according to the aforementioned Sport, who have confirmed Araújo’s leading role in the plans of his new manager.

‘The German coach, because of how his teams play, needs a corrective central defender who is very fast and he has his ideal player in Ronald Araújo,’ it is revealed.

And Flick need not fret, with it also confirmed that Barcelona president Joan Laporta ‘has never been in favour’ of a sale.

Conor Laird | GSFN