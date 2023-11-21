Why Gus Malzahn called Auburn football's Hugh Freeze the Monday ahead of the Iron Bowl

AUBURN — Who better to talk to about the Iron Bowl than someone who's been part of nearly a dozen of them?

Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is a rookie when it comes to playing Alabama on the Plains. The first-year Tigers coach has battled the Crimson Tide five times in his career − picking up a couple of notable wins over coach Nick Saban in the process − but all of his duels against the sport's greatest dynasty came during his tenure at Ole Miss.

Freeze was part of the Egg Bowl with the Rebels, who play Mississippi State to end each year. It's another classic rivalry in college football, with the two teams playing each other annually since 1915 − there was an exception made in 1943 due to World War II.

But the Egg Bowl isn't the Iron Bowl, so a former Auburn coach felt the need to call Freeze.

MUST REBOUND: Auburn football's Hugh Freeze in search of 'true connection' with Iron Bowl looming

COULD'VE BEEN: Ryan Smith still happy it was Chris Davis — not himself — returning Kick Six a decade ago

"I'm full of anticipation and really excited to experience it," Freeze said Monday on Tiger Talk of the upcoming Auburn-Alabama matchup. "Coach (Gus) Malzahn called me this morning just to wish me luck in it, of course, but (also) to say: 'I know you've been part of a really big across the state lines here, but you just get ready. This one here is another level.'

"I've always loved being in those types of games. I'm really, really excited about experiencing it."

Malzahn, who has a noted friendship with Freeze, was the offensive coordinator under coach Gene Chizik at Auburn from 2009-11, when the Tigers went 1-2 against Alabama in the Iron Bowl, with the one victory being "The CamBack" in 2010 on the way to the national championship. Malzahn left the Plains for a year and became Arkansas State's coach in 2012 before he returned to the Tigers a year later and was the coach at Auburn for eight seasons.

He went 3-5 versus Saban, including the Kick Six in 2013.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Why Gus Malzahn called Hugh Freeze before Auburn football's Iron Bowl