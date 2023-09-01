Why guardian caps could be used in real NFL games
NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss recent NFL rule changes and why the league could shift to using guardian caps on helmets in the near future.
NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss recent NFL rule changes and why the league could shift to using guardian caps on helmets in the near future.
Jonathan Gannon's attempt to light a fire in his players went up in smoke.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
What drama will this NFL season bring?
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
After revealing whom he thinks are the safest options in Rounds 1-10, Fred Zinkie identifies some overvalued players in the same range.
Shanahan addressed Garoppolo calling things "weird" by saying he agreed. Then he immediately backtracked, saying it wasn't weird but was "unusual," which is a synonym for weird.
The Mountain West looks to be the likeliest option for both schools after Cal and Stanford left for the ACC on Friday.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Jerry Jones has more money than you.
After sharing his picks for sleepers from every NFL team, fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don turns his attention to players we should consider fading in 2023.
The 29-year-old recently called his actions in the altercation a "boneheaded mistake."
Even without star quarterback Cameron Rising, No. 14 Utah had little trouble taking care of Florida in its 2023 opener.
Which coaches are under the most pressure this season?
"I'm not in an NFL locker room, I'm not spending every day with these teammates," Kelly Stafford said.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde make their picks against the spread for the biggest games of Week 1 of the college football season.
Ingold's reported deal would make him the highest-paid fullback in the NFL.
Multiple front office executives couldn't figure out why the Cowboys made the move. But any speculation tying it Prescott's forthcoming contract negotiations? "That's media [stuff]," according to one general manager.
Hockenson had a career year in 2022 after a midseason trade to the Vikings.
Stacked with talent and solid on paper, the 2023 Padres have a 1.3% chance of reaching the postseason.