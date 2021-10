Axios

The number of deaths from tuberculosis rose last year for the first time in more than a decade, the World Health Organization said Thursday.Why it matters: The data underscores the COVID-19 pandemic's toll on tackling other, preventable diseases worldwide.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The WHO said the uptick in deaths from tuberculosis is largely driven by fewer people getting tested and treated for the disea