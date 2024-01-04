Why Greenlaw's Pro Bowl snub ‘hurts' 49ers teammate Warner originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Dre Greenlaw's name was not on the NFC Pro Bowl team roster unveiled Wednesday night, meaning the 49ers linebacker has yet to receive the honor five years into his NFL career.

The 26-year-old's latest Pro Bowl snub is upsetting to fellow San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner, who earned the third selection of his six-year career this season.

Warner spoke to reporters Wednesday hours before the NFL released this season's Pro Bowl rosters, expressing his displeasure at the league’s routine exclusion of Greenlaw.

“It hurts my heart for him,” Warner told reporters. “That’s something that he fully deserves. The level of play that he’s played at for as many years now as he has. I guess it’s only a matter of time until people actually figure it out. But I know the kind of guy Dre is. He really doesn’t even care for those sorts of things. Like, he’s all about just playing ball.”

“Maybe one of these years they’ll get it right.”



Warner on Greenlaw having yet to make a Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/VK5vMmj3XN — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 3, 2024

In 62 games with the 49ers, Greenlaw has made 54 starts and tallied 446 total tackles.

Greenlaw also has appeared in NFC Championship Games, a Super Bowl and other crucial contests for San Francisco, consistently serving as a source of fiery passion – sometimes, too fiery.

Nonetheless, Greenlaw isn’t one to lose sleep over missing out on a Pro Bowl selection. That’s Warner’s job.

“I want that for him,” Warner laughed in seriousness. “And I know the whole team wants that for him, too – players, coaches, everybody. I don’t know, maybe one of these years they’ll get it right.”

During the 2023 NFL season, Greenlaw ranks 21st among all defenders in total tackles (120). For reference, Warner ranks 13th with 132 tackles.

While Greenlaw was snubbed, a league-high nine 49ers were selected to this season's Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle and Trent Williams round out San Francisco’s offensive selections, while Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Charvarius Ward and Warner represent the 49ers' defense.

But it's clear that Warner believes voters can’t dismiss Greenlaw forever.

