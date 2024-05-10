Why Grand Canyon is moving to the West Coast Conference

Grand Canyon University announced Friday that it has accepted an invitation to join the West Coast Conference, starting in the 2025-26 school year.

GCU began competing at the NCAA Division I level 11 years ago in the Western Athletic Conference, where it has won three of the past four men's basketball tournament championships, including the past two.

This move will pit GCU against college basketball heavyweight Gonzaga. The Lopes lost to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2023. This past season, GCU won its first NCAA Tournament game in the first round against another WCC team in Saint Mary's College.

"We have been blessed in the past 16 years to become one of the fastest-growing institutions in the country with a true national footprint that is drawing students from all 50 states,” GCU President Brian Mueller said in a release. “This is due to our high-quality academic programs and innovative delivery platforms. Athletically, our teams have also emerged, going from a Division II power to a championship caliber high mid-major program in Division I in a very short time.

“We are incredibly excited for this next opportunity to join the WCC, which is one of the nation’s premier athletic conferences as well as one of the premier basketball conferences in the country.”

GCU prides itself in being a Christian institution. The Lopes will be in a conference that includes not only Gonzaga and Saint Mary's, but LMU, Pacific, Pepperdine, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco and Santa Clara.

Seattle U also will be transitioning from the WAC to the WCC at the same time as Grand Canyon.

“The WCC Presidents’ Council is committed to positioning the West Coast Conference as one of the premier NCAA Division I conferences in the nation,” WCC Commissioner Stu Jackson said in the release. “Grand Canyon University matches the mission and vision of the WCC with a focused investment in the holistic student-athlete experience. Under the leadership of President Brian Mueller and Vice President of Athletics Jamie Boggs, GCU has established itself as a nationally recognized institution with a robust athletic profile and a commitment to competitive excellence. The expansion of the WCC footprint into one of the nation’s top media markets further enhances the national visibility of the Conference. This is a monumental day for the WCC.”

This move will increase television exposure for GCU, lower travel costs with less travel time and a stronger geographical footprint for the Lopes, the school believes.

It also puts the Lopes in a conference that has taken multiple NCAA Tournament bids in men's basketball, which has been GCU's face of the athletic department.

GCU was the 12th seed last season when it upset No. 5 Saint Mary's in March Madness, before losing to Final Four team Alabama in the round of 32.

The WCC has had more than one bid for sports other than men's basketball, as well.

At the Division I level, GCU has won 67 conference championships, 38 in the last four years. The WAC Commissioner’s Cup, which is presented to the conference’s top-performing athletic department, has been won by GCU in the last five fully completed academic years.

In the past calendar year alone, the Lopes have won NCAA tournament games in softball, men’s basketball and men’s volleyball.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity afforded to GCU by the Western Athletic Conference in supporting our D-I transition and beyond,” GCU Vice President of Athletics Jamie Boggs said in the release. “We look forward to being great partners with the WAC and our peer institutions during our final academic year as members. GCU has successfully built a nationally competitive athletics program during our time in the WAC, an era that will always be an important piece of our university’s history.”

Of GCU’s 21 sports, 14 will make their new home in the WCC, the release states.

Because the WCC does not sponsor men’s volleyball, it will continue to compete in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, where the Lopes recently captured a conference tournament title and reached the semifinals of the NCAA tournament. There is no swimming and diving and track and field in the WCC, so GCU will find conference options.

The WCC has a multi-year media rights agreement with ESPN and CBS Sports Network.

GCU will continue to compete in the WAC next school year, before transitioning to the WCC on July 1, 2025.

