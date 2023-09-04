Why Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell played just one snap against Nebraska

When the Gophers offense took the field Thursday in the season opener against Nebraska, Chris Autman-Bell lined up at wide receiver for the first play, completing a comeback from a torn anterior cruciate ligament last September.

It was one and done.

The seventh-year senior exited the game after that one snap and didn’t play again in Minnesota’s 13-10 victory at Huntington Bank Stadium.

“It was based on how he felt,” Fleck told the Pioneer Press on Monday. “It’s all based on how he feels. We are going to listen to our players; we always do. We will listen to our trainers. And those two have to be in line.”

Fleck said Autman-Bell is still dealing with the recovery from that knee injury, but “we are closer and closer every minute.”

Without Autman-Bell, Daniel Jackson led the way with nine receptions on 16 targets for 68 yards and the stunning, toe-drag touchdown catch with 2:32 remaining in the game.

Fellow receiver Corey Crooms Jr. had a big debut for the U. The Western Michigan transfer had seven grabs on 13 targets for 63 yards.

The Gophers were also without top linebacker Cody Lindenberg, defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies and others.

“Hopefully really soon,” Fleck said about when those two and Autman-Bell will be 100 percent.

Extra special returns

The Gophers are a 19.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan on Saturday night, but one area the U appears susceptible to the Eagles is on kickoff returns.

In the season opener, Nebraska returned the second-half kickoff 63 yards to Minnesota’s 35, and it led to Nebraska’s only TD. Coverage men Jack Henderson and Tyler Stolsky lost contain and Cornhuskers return man Rahmir Johnson burst down the sideline.

On Friday, Eastern Michigan had two kickoff returns for touchdowns in its 33-23 victory over FCS-member Howard.

Jaylon Jackson went 84 yards to pay dirt in the first quarter for EMU, then Hamze El-Zayat spanned 96 yards for a score in the second quarter. It helped create separation as Howard outgained Eastern Michigan 398 yards to 285, including 204-110 rushing.

“They’ve got a really good return game; they showed that,” Fleck said. “Anytime you have two returns in a game for a touchdown, that is not by accident. They did that last year.”

Jackson returned one for six against Buffalo last season.

Nothing burger on McDonald

The Gophers have not received an update on the appeal of defensive back Craig McDonald’s denied request to be eligible this season. All two-time transfers must file a waiver for immediate eligibility, and the U’s first effort was denied.

“No update,” Fleck said.

Fleck was asked if he was surprised it remains unresolved after the season has started.

“Not surprised,” Fleck said.

Some penalties are pivotal

Nebraska had seven penalties for 55 yards Thursday, including two false-start penalties in the red zone that helped kill drives.

Minnesota had three flags for 25 yards. The Gophers overcame a false start on the final drive with an 11-yard rush by Sean Tyler. That set up Dragan Kesich’s game-winning field goal as time expired.

The Gophers also benefited from a false start that wasn’t called on the fourth-and-10 completion from Athan Kaliakmanis to Jackson with under three minutes left.

Last year, the U was tied for the least penalized team in the nation. Oklahoma State and the U both averaged 3.5 penalties per game.

