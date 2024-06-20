Why Gloucester-Hartpury are relying on a flanker turned fly-half in Premiership Women’s Rugby final

Lleucu George has been central to Gloucester-Hartpury making back-to-back Premiership Women's Rugby finals - Bob Bradford/CameraSport

There is a lot to unpack when dissecting Lleucu George’s all-encompassing game. For Philippa Tuttiett, the former Wales international turned pundit, it makes sense to start with the Gloucester-Hartpury fly-half’s superstrength.

“She’s Miss 50:22,” says Tuttiett. “Her kicking game is insane. The distance, the accuracy and she has such great awareness to look up and see if the back three are slightly pulled or pushed out of position. She nails them.”

Tuttiett is not exaggerating. If there were questions over whether female players would be able to hack World Rugby’s 50:22 law when it was introduced across the global game three years ago, George and a host of her colleagues, including Saracens and England fly-half Zoe Harrison, have firmly answered them.

George has weaponised Gloucester-Hartpury’s attack with her giant hoof this season and she will be crucial to the Cherry and Whites’ bid for back-to-back domestic titles when they meet Bristol Bears in Saturday’s Premiership Women’s Rugby final.

Intriguingly, the Pembrokeshire native, who grew up on a dairy farm and played alongside Italy international Stephen Varney in a boys’ under-12s team for Crymych RFC, spent her formative years barely putting the ball to boot. George’s previous life as a back-row forward had gone somewhat under the radar despite her being selected in that position for a Rugby World Cup as a teenager.

Even Sean Lynn, the Gloucester-Hartpury head coach, had been unaware of his player’s positional transition. “I called her out on it in a meeting last week,” says Lynn, after George discussed the switch on a recent episode of The Good, The Scaz and The Rugby podcast. “Some of the girls didn’t realise it either!”

George’s promotion from the back row only adds to her mystique. It was Rowland Phillips, the former Wales head coach, who spotted George’s potential as a fly-half during the 2017 World Cup in Ireland. After letting rip a spontaneous dropped goal in training aged 17, her rugby career veered in a different direction and she was fast-tracked as a No 10.

Rarely will you see the Welsh playmaker looping around an outside centre and into the wider channels. She is not a glider, like Holly Aitchison, England’s first-choice fly-half who George will come up against on Saturday. Instead, George has added more subtleties to her all-action game – like the dummy that dumbfounded Exeter Chiefs’ defence when she scored her second try in her side’s semi-final victory a fortnight ago.

“She has a wicked step, that sleight of hand,” explains Tuttiett. “That extra little dummy of the pass, the show of a shoulder or a dropped hip, just to buy her that split-second, put in that step and break the line.”

George ranks close to top for tries, try assists and turnovers among PWR fly-halves this season, but it is her rangy boot that is her point of difference. Statistically, she was the best kicker in last year’s inaugural WXV competition. Although Wales finished bottom of the top tier, George averaged the highest number of kick metres for any nation, comfortably beating New Zealand backs Ruahei Demant and Renee Holmes.

This season, she has kicked two-and-a-half times more than Aitchison and three times more than Amber Reed. While the Bristolian pair have interchanged between fly-half and inside centre in recent weeks, George has remained a pillar of Gloucester-Hartpury’s territorial game.

It is natural for most fly-halves to assert their authority on the pitch by being vocal. George, though, does not fit the mould of a playmaker who barks instructions at the rest of her team. She is more a silent assassin who strategically lingers behind rucks and scans ahead. Her on-pitch demeanour perfectly complements her telepathy with Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt, the England and Gloucester-Hartpury scrum-half. The duo have arguably been the most devastating half-back pairing in the PWR this season.

“George isn’t a stereotypical 10 who rules the roost and has everything their way or the highway,” says Tuttiett. “She’s the most mild-mannered, kind of unassuming character who you wouldn’t usually have as your tickbox fly-half. But it works really well with Mo Hunt and with her Welsh half-back partner, Keira Bevan.

“George needs someone who needs someone who is going to take the lead. You can’t have two generals, but she is happy to be that co-general. That’s really developed her game and has helped take the pressure off her at times.”

She is not the finished article. George endured a difficult Six Nations with Wales this year, missing a kickable conversion that could have secured a draw with Scotland. It led to an “honest” post-tournament catch-up with Lynn who, as the ultimate people-person, helped get her confidence back on track.

“Not many have Lleucu’s kicking game in women’s rugby,” summaries Lynn. “We’ve built our squad around her.” Is it a championship-winning squad? On Saturday, we will find out.

