Why Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo are most important Yankees in AL Wild Card Game

Scott Thompson
·2 min read
Anthony Rizzo/Gleyber Torres Treated Image
Anthony Rizzo/Gleyber Torres Treated Image

As Nathan Eovaldi prepares to face the Yankees, he'll likely be focusing on Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the two sluggers who have basically been carrying the entire offense through September on their way to the Wild Card berth they secured on Sunday afternoon.

These two have been getting the job done with runners in scoring position to end the season. Since Aug. 1, Judge is slashing .388/.443/.694 with four homers and 31 RBI. Stanton has an even better slugging percentage -- those clutch homers do the trick there -- with a .314 average and 35 RBI in those situations as well.

So that's got to be the concern for Boston when they face this lineup at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

And that's why, for the Yankees, Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo are the most important hitters in the lineup in the win-or-go-home bout.

With DJ LeMahieu out for the game, Torres will most likely stay in his leadoff spot, where he's seen success in the last couple games. In fact, over his last 15 contests, .309/.377/.491 with a .868 OPS and two homers -- one of which came in the 8-3 win in Boston when Eovaldi started.

As for Rizzo, he doesn't have crazy stats that jump off the page, but he's still a tough out who can come up hitting in the clutch. Look at his hit in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday that would've been the game-winning knock if he didn't smoke it to right field.

With the focus on Judge and Stanton, Eovaldi and the rest of the Sox's pitching staff is likely to pitch around Judge and Stanton... when they can. If Torres and Rizzo are getting on base, Boston has no choice but to pitch to the two hottest hitters in the lineup.

It's also even more critical considering what might be on the card at the bottom of the lineup. After Gio Urshela's insane catch, he was understandably banged up and limping at the end of the game, despite staying in. Andrew Velazquez might have to start and he hasn't gotten much playing time since the roster got healthy again. Also, Rougned Odor has to play third base with LeMahieu out, too, in this scenario, and he's 2-for-23 in his last 10 games.

So that's why the top of the order sets the tone for the whole game in the Yankees' case. Of course, the Yanks would love to have production one through nine. But Torres and Rizzo need to have solid at-bats and get on base no matter what happens.

That puts the pressure on Boston's hurlers to make pitches to Judge and Stanton. And we've seen what happens when they miss.

