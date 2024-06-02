Why Gibraltar friendly is 'really important' for Scotland squad

[SNS]

It's not often you can say a friendly match against Gibraltar is significant, but former Scotland forward Shaun Maloney feels Monday's game is "a really important one" for Steve Clarke's side.

Why? Well, there are a few players in the provisional squad who are in need of minutes because of limited action at their clubs or recent return from injury.

Wigan boss Maloney says the encounter, taking place at Estadio Algarve in Portugal, also allows provides Clarke with key game time to work on tactics for Euro 2024, particularly the right of his defence.

The Scots will then return home to face Finland at Hampden on Friday before their tournament opener with hosts Germany on 14 June.

"Some players will need 90 minutes, some others may not even need to step on to the pitch," Maloney told BBC Scotland.

"But for some players it will be a really important game to prove their fitness and try and get into the team.

“My previous experience of this with Belgium is there is are couple of things - the fitness some players might need [and] there will be tactical things the manager wants to try."

"That right side, if they are going to be sticking with the back three, is between Anthony Ralston and Ross McCrorie, so these are actually really important games [for players like that]."