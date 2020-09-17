Why Giants WR Darius Slayton is primed for another big game in Week 2 against the Bears

If you left Giants WR Darius Slayton on your fantasy football bench this past week, don’t let it happen in Week 2.

He should have the opportunity to go off once again.





The Giants have the Chicago Bears on their schedule this week, a team that is coming off a great fourth-quarter comeback against the Detroit Lions to enter the win column. On defense, they are a team that boasts a solid front seven much like what New York saw from the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. Players like Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn and Danny Trevathan will need to be worried about.

But with a clean pocket in Week 1, Daniel Jones made confident, accurate throws to his receivers and the offense was really clicking when that was the case. And many of those throws were in the direction of Slayton – a team-high nine to be exact.

“Definitely being open helps the quarterback be more inclined to throw the ball to you, of course, but I think every play you have options for him to throw the ball to different guys,” Slayton told reporters on Wednesday via Zoom. “Fortunately, he chose to throw the ball my way nine times.”

There is an undeniable chemistry between Slayton and Jones, though Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley also had six receptions like Slayton. But Jones looked to Slayton to make plays on the Giants' only two touchdowns on Monday night, and he came through. The big play was the 41-yard bomb that Jones perfectly split the defense with to Slayton, who rose up and came down with the catch in the end zone.

“I think he’s someone who you can really trust and rely on to be in the right spot and he find his way to get open a lot,” Jones said.

Could that happen again this Sunday? Taking a look at the Bears’ secondary, Slayton should be able to be that deep-ball threat. Kyle Fuller is the team’s top corner, who they picked up in the offseason after he won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. And then there’s rookie corner Jaylon Johnson, who had a solid NFL debut while allowing three catches on seven targets.

Slayton, though, has them beat when it comes to speed. Fuller ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine back in 2014, and that’s the same speed Steven Nelson – who Slayton outran for his first touchdown of the season – ran at his Combine in 2015. Johnson is right there, too, with a 4.5 40-yard dash at the most recent Combine.

Head coach Joe Judge discussed what an asset Slayton’s speed really is after getting to see him up close and personal.

“There’s a difference between being a fast guy and playing fast, and he plays fast. He comes off the ball fast, he makes decisions fast, he cuts fast, he plays aggressive in traffic to make the catches,” Judge explained. “That to me is something you can’t replicate. There’s a lot of people out there that can run a 40 at a good time. Then there are people that play fast as well. That’s something that definitely stands out with him.”

Looking at the starting safeties for the Bears, too, you have two Pro-Bowlers in Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson. Jackson is the better of the two, reaching the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. But he’s normally closer to the line of scrimmage being the team’s strong safety.

Gipson, then, assumes the free safety position. But his coverage skills may need some rust shaken off after allowing six receptions on seven targets this past week. Granted, he was the Houston Texans’ strong safety last season, so getting used to that new role might take a few games.

That’s just more good news for Slayton.

Jones really knows how to spread the ball around, but Slayton is sure to get his targets. Like he said, getting open is the first key for a quarterback to look your way, and he has been doing that with consistency since last season as a rookie.

Defenses will still need to game plan for players like Barkley, whom Slayton gave some credit as someone that helps his cause on offense, as well as the other receivers. After all, Golden Tate might be coming back as he was out with a hamstring injury this past week. Evan Engram is also a matchup nightmare for linebackers with his speed.

Having those complementary weapons makes it easier for Slayton to work these 1-on-1 matchups that he should be seeing from Chicago this week. His speed will help create separation from his defender and even split safety help downfield. Jones already connected on two scores with Slayton, and that’s just what No. 86 wants to build on moving forward.

“I definitely think I’m off to a great start this year, but obviously the goal is to be consistent and build on this throughout the rest of the year," Slayton said.

I'll leave you with this stat that sums up the type of playmaker Slayton has become for the Giants: Since Week 5 of last season, no one in the NFL has more receiving touchdowns (10) than Slayton, per ESPN's Field Yates.

