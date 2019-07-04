Why Giants' Tyler Beede was optioned to minors after best career start originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SAN DIEGO -- Tyler Beede grabbed his backpack late Tuesday night and said goodbye to some of his teammates as he left Petco Park. The Giants' plan was always for Beede to be optioned back to Triple-A after his final start of the first half, but instead of flying to Sacramento, Beede was headed back to Boston with a heavy heart.

Beede's stepfather, Andrew Rivers, passed away over the weekend in Massachusetts. He told manager Bruce Bochy that he wanted to stay and make his start Tuesday, and it ended up being the best of his young career. Beede threw seven strong innings in a 10-4 win over the Padres.

"He was probably even more determined to go out and pitch a great game," Bochy said. "He really had great concentration the whole game. That's really a credit to him."

Beede also handled the roster situation with maturity. The Giants could have placed him on the bereavement list but there's a seven-day limit, so Beede would have had to return at the start of the second half. The Giants, who are playing much better baseball as of late, are faced with a brutal stretch after the four-day All-Star break. They play three games in Milwaukee, where the ball flies, and then have a doubleheader at Coors Field on Sunday.

They need all the relief pitching they can get, so Beede agreed to be optioned. He won't return until July 14 when he will face the Brewers. The Giants recalled right-hander Ray Black to help the bullpen.

Bochy said Beede likely will not pitch for Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants are giving him time to be with his family in Boston and the first half of the season ends this Sunday.