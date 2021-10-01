Why Giants will have a tough time beating the Saints in Week 4 | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano points out that the Giants Week 4 matchup against the Saints will be New Orleans' first game back at the Superdome after Hurricane Ida made its way through Louisiana. Vacchiano doesn't believe this Jameis Winston Saints' team isn't as explosive as their teams in the past but with the home crowd, New Orleans should cover the 7.5 point spread.