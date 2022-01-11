Why Giants QB Daniel Jones will ultimately define how Dave Gettleman is remembered

Daniel Jones and Dave Gettleman treated image

Dave Gettleman dreamed of winning a Super Bowl as general manager of the Giants, but he thought another dream was more realistic. He wanted to do what Ernie Accorsi once did for the team – find them a franchise quarterback, then retire and watch the championship run.



“What Ernie did for the Giants, it would be a dream for me to do the same thing,” Gettleman said, back at the NFL scouting combine in 2019. “I would love to draft a franchise quarterback for this place and then watch him from Cape Cod and enjoy the hell out of him. That would be a gift.’’

It certainly would have been. And maybe it still will be. But that’s only if Gettleman got it right when he drafted Daniel Jones to be Eli Manning’s successor.

If he got it wrong? Well, then the carnage of the last four years might only be the beginning of the damage that Gettleman has done.

This, after all, is what Gettleman said about the search for a franchise quarterback one year before he settled on Jones: “You miss on a quarterback, you’ve really hurt the franchise for five years. It’s a five-year mistake.”

And it actually could be even worse than that.

The Giants are heading into their fourth season with Jones at quarterback. If they decide to move on after that, who knows how much longer it’ll take to find a replacement? When the Giants tried to replace Phil Simms after he retired in 1994 and whiffed with Dave Brown, they didn’t recover until they signed Kerry Collins in 1999. The Jets are still trying to recover from their decision to draft Sam Darnold in 2018, and really from drafting Christian Hackenberg and Geno Smith before that.

That’s because teams generally can’t win if they don’t have a quality quarterback. And since young quarterbacks need time to develop, they can’t be replaced every other season. If Gettleman missed on Jones, the Giants will have wasted four seasons, and they might need a few more seasons to develop somebody else. It can turn into a never-ending process – just ask the Jets, the Bears, the Broncos and so many others.

The search can feel like standing on the edge of a black hole. It’s a purgatory filled with non-playoff teams.

But that’s only if he missed, which is why Jones, more than anything else, will define how Gettleman is remembered, even if his tenure overall will never be viewed as more than a complete disaster. Accorsi once said that “(The late Beano) Cook told me once, ‘You could be on the first civilian flight to Mars, and the first line of your obituary is going to be that you traded for Eli Manning.’”

It could be the same for Gettleman. He may have presided over a terrible stretch in Giants history, but if he leaves a championship-caliber quarterback as his legacy, the kicker to his story could be “at least he’s the guy who drafted Jones.”

And unfortunately for Gettleman, there isn’t much else of value that he’s leaving behind. The Giants went 19-46 in his four seasons thanks to an anemic offense, a horrific offensive line, an array of bad free-agent signings and too many draft picks that underachieved. He leaves a mess for the next GM that will be difficult to clean up quickly, especially with very little salary cap space to spend.

The cupboard isn’t completely bare, of course. Andrew Thomas, the left tackle Gettleman picked fourth overall in 2020, is suddenly looking like future star at the position. Receiver Kadarius Toney, his 2021 first-round pick, seems to have a little Odell Beckham Jr. in him, if only he can stay on the field. And the defense certainly has some promising pieces, including pass rushers Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari and safety Xavier McKinney. If linebacker Blake Martinez recovers from his torn ACL and cornerback James Bradberry isn’t a salary cap casualty, the 2022 defense could look pretty good.

But none of those pieces are as important as Jones, whose future may be uncertain but who is also far from being a bust. He had a promising rookie season back in 2019 when he took over for Manning. He’s even cleaned up his turnover issues somewhat, with just seven interceptions and seven fumbles in his 11 games this year.

He just hasn’t played anywhere near the level teams want from their franchise quarterback overall. His 21 touchdown passes over 21 games in the last two seasons is simply pathetic. His injury problems are also concerning, which is a big part of why the Giants would be wise not to pick up his $21 million, fifth-year option for 2023 when that decision comes due in May.

But Jones does have obvious talent. And in fairness to him, he’s been saddled with a pretty terrible team and been forced to play (and run) behind a miserable offensive line. He didn’t show he could carry this mess, but if he gets a decent line in front of him and good skill players who can stay on the field maybe he still could prove to be the “dream” Gettleman wanted him to be.

It has to happen soon, though, because a new GM won’t be tethered to Jones and surely won’t have the patience nor the faith in him that Gettleman had. Most likely, a quality veteran backup will be brought in to provide a push, if not some outright competition. And especially if Jones plays on the final year of his contract, he’ll essentially be a one-year tryout. There’ll be no grading curve either. It’s pass or fail.

If he passes, if he plays himself into a long-term contract, if he starts to look like the mini-Manning that Gettleman once thought he could be, then at least something good will have come out of the past four years. And even with one of the worst resumes in the history of the organization, Gettleman will have one bright spot in his legacy. He will have done arguably the most important and most difficult part of his job, and despite everything else, he will have set the franchise up for a prosperous future.

But as he knows, that’s only if he got it right. If he didn’t, calling it a “five-year mistake” could be conservative.

Gettleman knew that. That’s why he approached the decision so cautiously. He passed on the quarterbacks in the 2018 draft because he wasn’t sold on Darnold, Josh Rosen or even Josh Allen. It’s why he overreached, in the eyes of some, and grabbed Jones with the sixth pick in 2019, because he was sure he found his golden goose and didn’t want to let the opportunity pass by.

Jones hasn’t proven him right yet. He’s only shown promise in flashes. What he does next season won’t affect how Gettleman is remembered, but it certainly could minimize the damage he caused. And maybe, if Jones really is the real deal, he could be the one to finally get the Giants on that right path toward contention that Gettleman could never seem to find.