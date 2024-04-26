Why the Giants picked WR Malik Nabers in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Giants were one of the teams to watch when the 2024 NFL Draft started Thursday night.

Will they trade up for a quarterback? Will they stay at No. 6 and fill a position of need or even trade back to stock up on picks? Well, as the picks started trickling in, the Giants sat at their original No. 6 spot with a decision to make.

GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll went with LSU standout Malik Nabers.

“We’re excited to get Malik. He’s been on our radar for quite some time,” Schoen said. “Can play multiple spots, very good hands, in a difficult conference. Looking forward to getting him here tomorrow and in the building.

“I’m excited about Malik,” Daboll said. “He was a fun guy to evaluate. He has quickness, is explosive, run after the catch. The competitive style that he plays with. Get him in the program, with the receivers and offense and really looking forward to working with him.”

With Marvin Harrison Jr. being the only wide receiver selected -- to the Cardinals at No. 4 -- and Rome Odunze still available, Schoen explained what separated Nabers from the University of Washington receiver.

“We have a lot of meetings throughout the season. At the end of the day, we just thought Malik’s toughness, separation speed, not that Rome doesn’t have those things when we came down to it, Malik checked all those boxes,” Schoen explained. “As a person, his toughness, competitiveness, production and the versatility that he will bring to the table.”

In his third season at LSU, Nabers caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Giants hope those numbers transform an offense that was at the bottom of the league a season ago, and maybe revitalize QB Daniel Jones’ career in New York.

The Giants can get out of Jones’ contract after this season, which led many to believe they would look for his heir apparent at this year’s draft. So when they went with a receiver, the question of why they didn’t select J.J. McCarthy or Michael Penix was broached.

Schoen didn’t go into specifics, but said they had a lot of different plans for the evening and ultimately are satisfied with the Nabers pick.

“We were going to have conversations in front of us and behind us,” Schoen explained. “There was an opportunity to move out of the pick…we had different plans in place and we’re ecstatic to have Malik Nabers here. So we’re happy with the way it worked out.”

Schoen says he’s comfortable not drafting a quarterback in this draft, but wouldn’t rule out picking one in Day Two or Three of the draft.

But for the first round, the Giants got their guy in Nabers, an LSU wideout drafted 10 years after Odell Beckham Jr. arrived to the Big Apple. Daboll wanted no part in making comparisons but instead highlighted what he felt makes Nabers the best pick of the Giants.

“I’m not going to compare him to anybody. He’s a fantastic player,” he said. “Got a lot of good attributes starting with his personality, demeanor, stamina, toughness. He’s a dawg on the field. He’s his own person…there’s a lot to learn and I know he’s willing and jump at the opportunity.”