Why the Giants picked John Michael Schmitz and Jalin Hyatt on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

After addressing the defensive side of the ball by drafting cornerback Deonte Banks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 for the Giants was all about offense, as Big Blue added perhaps the best center and the best deep threat in the draft on Friday night.

Joe Schoen and company came into the night with one pick in the second round and one pick in the third. They stayed patient and took Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz at pick No. 57, but when it came to landing a receiver, Schoen jumped up from pick No. 89 to No.73 to nab University of Tennessee speedster Jalin Hyatt.

“It was a good player that we liked that was kind of sticking out on our board, so at a position that we thought he could help us at receiver,” Schoen said on Friday night when asked about trading up in the third round. “He ran 4.3 and some change, and you could feel his speed on film. That's legit. Just a player we liked, and we spent some time with, and we thought the value was good for what we had to give up to go get him.

Hyatt’s breakout game with the Vols came this past season against Alabama when he went off for 207 yards and five touchdowns in an upset of the Crimson Tide.

Schoen was at that game, getting a chance to see Hyatt’s speed in person, the kind of speed that the Giants wanted to add to their offense.

“He can roll,” Schoen said. “I was at that Alabama game. I can't remember why I came in late, but I was a little bit late. But I was on the field for the first half. I was coming from another game, landed there, and first half I was on the field, and you could really feel his speed. It's legit 4.3.”

“I think he's a good player,” added head coach Brian Daboll. “I think he runs some of the routes that we run here. … But again, everything is new for him. He's a young guy. We'll throw him in the mix with the other receivers and let those guys compete it out. A good visit here. Definitely has some qualities that you like when you're watching him. Good young man. So, happy we have him.”



As for Schmitz, the Minnesota product is considered by many as the best center prospect in this year’s draft class, and the Giants believe he has the size, smarts, toughness, and character to be exactly what the Giants want as they continue to build their offensive line.

“Schmitz is a great guy,” Schoen said. “I know we haven't talked about him, but smart, tough, dependable, played a lot of ball. Had a great Senior Bowl. He's a good player and a great kid.

“He's a great kid and he embodies what we want to be about. He's a good football player. Again, everybody is going to come in here, compete, earn their spot, and, you know, we'll see how it falls, but he's wired the right way.”

Though the Giants did their best to try to convince other teams that they didn’t need to find a starting center in this year’s draft, Schmitz has a very strong chance to step in and start from Day 1.

Daboll doesn’t want to put too much on Schmitz’s plate, but he does believe the team’s new center can handle anything that’s thrown at him.

“Regardless of if it's this offense or any other offense, you come in from college and you're playing against grown men up front,” Daboll explained. “I'd say there's a learning curve mentally, but there's also a physical curve, too, and we won't find that out until August. But this guy's tough. He's smart. He's got a good frame. Former wrestler. Good leader. We'll throw him in the mix, let him compete it out with the other guys and see how it ends up.”