Why the Giants might benefit from Dodgers wrapping up NL West in next week

The Giants will host a doubleheader with the Padres next Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants are officially set for their third seven-inning doubleheader and third time playing as the "road" team at Oracle Park.

The club announced Thursday morning that the postponed game against the San Diego Padres will be made up next Friday at Oracle Park at 4:10 p.m. The Giants will serve as the home team for the first game, but will be the road team for the second game, which will start 30 to 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

The Giants and Padres had to postpone a pair of games last weekend because of a false positive on a COVID-19 test given to Alex Dickerson, but they were able to make up one of the games on Sunday after all subsequent tests came back negative.

The Giants have played two doubleheaders this season and have been swept twice, without ever really putting up much of a fight. But manager Gabe Kapler said earlier this week that it's not something he's concerned about, noting that they faced Clayton Kershaw in one of the games and Mike Clevinger in the first game last Sunday.

All four of those games next weekend could matter for the Giants, who have a half-game lead on the St. Louis Cardinals for the final NL postseason spot.

If you're a Giants fan, it would perhaps be in your best interest to root for the Dodgers -- sorry! -- for the next four or five days. The Padres still have a chance to win the NL West, but if the Dodgers wrap it up before next Friday, the Padres would have nothing to play for and would be locked into the No. 4 seed. They're currently 3 1/2 games behind the Dodgers in the division.