Why a Giants' James Bradberry trade might be painfully necessary for Joe Schoen's cap goal

James Bradberry side-by-side treated image

New GM Joe Schoen has gotten more than halfway towards his goal of clearing $40 million off the Giants' books, and he still has a few more moves he can make to do it.

It’s just increasingly hard to see how he can get there if cornerback James Bradberry remains on the team.

That’s why Schoen is expected to at least attempt to trade the Giants’ top cornerback before the official start of free agency on Wednesday at 4 p.m. It would be a painful move, but one that might be necessary as the Giants attempt to get out from under their salary cap mess.

Ideally, the Giants would want to keep a player like Bradberry, given that he’s only 28, has proven he can cover top receivers, and so much of new defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale’s scheme is built around a strong defensive backfield that can cover man-to-man. Given all the Giants’ other holes, they surely don’t want to trade him away.

But their hand is forced by the salary cap situation that Schoen inherited from former GM Dave Gettleman. Bradberry was one of the many Giants who restructured their contracts last year to give the Giants some cap relief, but that pushed his 2022 cap number to a bloated $21.9 million. Trading him or cutting him would clear $12.1 million off the books, though it does leave behind $9.7 million in dead money.

They certainly could cut him if they don’t find a trading partner by Wednesday, though they’d surely prefer to get something – perhaps a third-round pick – in return.

The good news for Schoen is that Wednesday isn’t really a hard deadline for making a trade – or even a decision. Bradberry will have $2 million of his $13.4 million salary fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster by Wednesday at 4 p.m. That will make him a little more costly to cut and would reduce the cap savings if they trade him, but it shouldn’t impact his value in a trade.

In fact, one NFL executive said the Giants might find an even more lucrative market for Bradberry in the weeks between free agency and the draft with teams who were unable to land a corner on the market and aren’t sure they can get a top one in the first round.



And Schoen can theoretically wait, because even without moving Bradberry, he’s already created some room for the Giants to shop the bargain bin in free agency.

So far, he’s cut four players that cleared about $12.4 million in salary cap space – tight end Kyle Rudolph ($5 million), tight end Kaden Smith ($2.5 million), running back Devontae Booker ($2.1 million) and punter Riley Dixon ($2.8 million). He also got receiver Sterling Shepard and linebacker Blake Martinez to accept pay cuts that, according to a source, will clear another $12 million off their books.

That’s roughly $24 million, which puts them about $14 million under the cap. But keep in mind, they will need an estimated $12.5 million for their draft class, according to OverTheCap.com, plus money for their practice squad and other operational expenses during the season. That’s how Schoen settled on his $40 million number, which really is the bare minimum needed considering he still must find multiple starters, including several on the offensive line and a couple of tight ends.

He won’t need the draft class money until he starts signing his picks in late spring or the summer, and he won’t need the practice squad money until the start of the season. But he will need that cap room eventually.

There are other, non-Bradberry-related moves that Schoen can make -- like perhaps cutting linebacker Oshane Ximines (which would save $995,000) or center Nick Gates ($2.1 million). Some have speculated he might trade safety Logan Ryan, which would clear $6.275 million. Receiver Darius Slayton could be available if anyone is interested and dealing him would clear $2.5 million, too.



James Bradberry makes interception vs. Eagles

Making all of those moves would almost get the Giants to Schoen’s goal of clearing $40 million and Bradberry would still be on the team. They could also reduce Bradberry’s cap number by signing him to a contract extension, but with Bradberry in the final year of his contract, knowing the Giants are in a jam and that his value on the open market would be high, it’s hard to see why he’d agree to a new deal when he’d likely find a better deal someplace else.

The one other path to $40 million without getting rid of Bradberry is one Schoen has called a “last resort” – restructuring some of the bigger contracts, like those of Leonard Williams, Kenny Golladay and Adoree’ Jackson. While that’s an easy solution, it just pushes cap hits into future years.

For example, the Giants could clear as much $9 million by converting much of Williams’ $19 million salary into a bonus, lowering his cap number of $27.3 million. But every dollar they save this year would be pushed into 2023, when Williams’ cap number is already scheduled to be $26.3 million.

Moves like that, while possible, are also why the Giants are currently in this mess.

And that’s why it all comes back to Bradberry if Schoen is going to stick to his $40 million goal. He surely doesn’t want to trade his top cornerback away, but he also knows he might not have any other choice.

“We’re in a situation where unfortunately we have to get under the salary cap and we’re not in very good salary cap health,” Schoen said at the NFL scouting combine. “I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m definitely going to listen and I’ll be open to the situations that are best for the New York Giants.”