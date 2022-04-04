Why Giants GM Joe Schoen's cap hell continues despite Adoree' Jackson's restructure

Joe Schoen treated image, blue zip-up with blue tinted MetLife background

The last thing Joe Schoen wants to do is repeat any of Dave Gettleman’s mistakes. That’s why he called restructuring contracts a “last resort." As much as he needs some salary cap space now, he didn’t want to hurt the Giants in the future.

But the damage Gettleman did to the 2022 Giants was extensive. And now Schoen knows he has no other choice.

That’s why he took that last-resort step, an NFL source confirmed, and restructured the contract of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson – one of the four biggest contracts Gettleman left behind when he “retired." And it’s why Schoen might soon have to do the same with the contracts for either Leonard Williams or Kenny Golladay, too.

With all the cuts Schoen has made to his roster so far, plus the $6 million he cleared by restructuring Jackson’s deal, the Giants are still only about $7 million under the $208.2 million NFL cap.

That’s not even enough to pay for the nine players he’s scheduled to select in the NFL draft.

This is the somewhat dire situation: The Giants probably need to be about $20 million under the salary cap by the start of the season to be able to operate (barely) like an NFL franchise. They need about $12.5 million to sign their nine draft picks, assuming they make all nine picks, another $3 million to fill out their practice squad, and at least another $5 million for in-season injury replacements, whether they come off the waiver wire or their own practice squad.

The good news is, they don’t need it all right now. The draft money doesn’t kick in until the players sign, and the Giants could delay that right up until the start of training camp in late July if they want. And they won’t need the rest until the start of the regular season.

But they will need it. And they will probably need a little bit more along the way, too.

The easiest and quickest solution is the one they’ve been exploring for months – trading cornerback James Bradberry. That would clear $12.1 million in room, which would give them enough space for their full draft class and bring them pretty close to the $20 million in cap space that they’ll need. Of course, that’s only if they don’t have to pick up some of his salary in order to make a trade – something the Giants have told teams they are willing to do.

But moving Bradberry alone was never going to be enough, and as Schoen has surely found out in the last three months, he doesn’t have a lot of other tradeable players and there aren’t many other players he can cut that would create a significant amount of cap space. That’s why he had no choice but to explore restructures – including a minor one with kicker Graham Gano and now a bigger one with Jackson.



New York Giants free safety Jabrill Peppers (21) and safety Xavier McKinney (29) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) look on during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

The problem with restructures – which basically takes part of a player’s salary and converts it to a “bonus” for salary cap purposes – is it just pushes cap problems into future years. According to NFL Network, the Jackson restructure converted about $9 million of his $10 million salary to a bonus. They added “void year” to his deal to spread out the pain, but that still increased his cap charge to $19.5 million next year, plus a $3 million charge in 2024 when he might not be on the team.

That’s not debilitating by itself, but the more a team does it, the worse the future gets. That’s what happened late in the Gettleman era as the Giants frantically restructured contracts and pushed the cap hits into the future in a desperate attempt to become competitive and for Gettleman to keep his job. He destroyed the Giants’ ability to do anything meaningful in free agency this year and put them in a position where they have to get rid of some players they might have wanted to keep – like Bradberry.

The Giants could still choose to keep Bradberry, of course, but that definitely can’t happen without restructuring the contracts of Williams or Golladay. Williams has a cap number of $27.3 million this season with a salary of $19 million, and Golladay’s cap number is $21.15 million with a salary of $17.5 million, so there’s plenty of room to restructure both. But both already have similar cap numbers for 2023.

Right now the Giants are in good salary cap position for 2023, as co-owner John Mara said at the owners meetings last week. It’s doubtful they want to mess that up with too many restructures now.



There are other options, but none of them are good. They could trade away some of their high draft picks, which would reduce the amount they need for their draft pool. As SNY previously reported, the Giants have an interest in dealing one of their first-round picks if they can get a 2023 first-rounder in return. But even a big move down in the first round would likely only save them $1-2 million at best.

They also could extend Bradberry’s contract, which would allow them to keep a valuable piece of their defense and lower his cap hit significantly. But there have been no such talks, according to an NFL source, and there’s no motivation for Bradberry to do that. He knows the Giants are in a tough spot and might even have to cut him. He’d surely get a better deal as a free agent. He could also leverage a trade into a new contract and he knows several teams are interested, including the Super Bowl-contending Kansas City Chiefs.

So in the end, Schoen may not have a choice except to do more of what he absolutely didn’t want to do. The restructure of Jackson got the Giants close to where they want to be under the cap. Trading Bradberry could get them most of the rest of the way. But it’ll be close. It might even be enough to get them to Opening Day.

But at some point, Schoen might be forced to make a “last resort” move again.