Why Giants fans should be excited about Kadarius Toney

The New York Giants traded back in the draft and ended up with the No. 20 overall selection. The team gave quarterback Daniel Jones a weapon with the addition of Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

The Giants needed a weapon on the offensive side of the ball to help Jones and Saquon Barkley, Toney will definitely help in that regard. This past season was his best in three years in Gainesville. He accounted for 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. He would add 161 yards on the ground as a rusher.

Toney could be a weapon to help stretch out the defenses in the NFC East. He will join a receiver corp that has Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and John Ross. The Giants are suddenly loaded at the position and giving Jones all the opportunity in the world.

