Why Giants failing to extend Leonard Williams could cause roster disaster in 2021

There is a hope that the Giants and Leonard Williams can strike a long-term deal in the next week, according to an NFL source. There’s a belief that a deadline will spur action. There’s a faith that the Giants will move closer to Williams’ position to avoid the cost of the franchise tag.

More importantly, there’s a need to get this done -- a huge need -- because the cost of the franchise tag is something the Giants really can’t afford.

That’s the unfortunate position they’re in -- pressed right up against the salary cap despite four straight seasons of double-digit losses. They signaled their intentions on Monday to use the franchise tag on Williams for the second straight season at a likely cost of $19.3 million. As it stands right now, that amount, which counts immediately on the first day of the new league year, March 17, would put them about $8 million over a cap of $185 million. And the cap, when it’s set, might not even be that high.

That’s a problem, because it almost certainly means cutting tackle Nate Solder and possibly guard Kevin Zeitler, too. Or maybe they rework Zeitler’s deal and cut guard Will Hernandez instead. Either way, it almost certainly means that defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is gone because it’s hard to figure how the Giants could still afford him once the free-agent signing period opens.

Even without all those players (and expenses), the Giants would still probably be about $10 million under the salary cap, which -- considering they have a draft class to sign and depth players to add -- isn’t enough for even a medium splash in free agency. And the Giants, coming off a 6-10 season and their fourth straight season missing the playoffs, sure could use a medium splash at receiver, or on the offensive line, or to fill any number of their glaring holes.

That’s not to say they’re making a mistake by tagging Williams. They had to bring him back off his remarkable, 11.5-sack season. He’s their best defensive player and has been their best pass rusher since they traded away Jason Pierre-Paul. He undoubtedly makes their team better and keeps their defense strong.

They just have to figure out a way to sign him to that long-term deal, which will undoubtedly lower his 2021 cap number because a $19.3 million cap hit for one player is just prohibitively expensive. Even if Williams is looking for more than a Frank Clark-like, five-year, $104 million deal with $43 million guaranteed, it’ll be worth it for the Giants to meet his demands. Just using that deal that Clark signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 as an example, his first-year cap number was $6.5 million on a deal worth $21 million per year.

If the Giants could do something similar, even cutting Williams’ 2021 cap number in half could mean adding multiple players in free agency, or just keeping valuable players like Zeitler or even Tomlinson. Clearing an extra $10 million may not seem like a lot when talking about high-end players. But it is. And for a team with many needs, every little bit will help.

So unless Williams’ demands are just crazy – like a Myles Garrett-like $25 million per year – there’s really no excuse. The Giants knew they’d eventually have to pay Williams from the moment they traded a third- and a fifth-round pick to the Jets for him 16 months ago. They hoped he’d turn into the player he became last season. And if he did, they knew what it would cost.

There’s no indication the Giants have balked at that cost either. They believe the 26-year-old may have only scratched the surface of his pass-rushing potential last year in his breakout season, and they know how much players with that kind of talent get paid. It’s not clear what has prevented them from reaching a long-term deal already, other than the usual give-and-take in talks until a deadline nears.

Now the deadline is here, and they can’t let it pass without action. Bringing Williams back undoubtedly makes the Giants better. But they still need to bring back or add other players, too. So a long-term deal is a win-win. Williams gets his money and security. The Giants get to lock up one of their best players and keep building the team around him.

They have a week to figure out all the details, but one way or another, they have to get this done.