Why the Giants need to get Daniel Jones better offensive weapons
Joe Judge has emphasized his long-term commitment to Daniel Jones over the last few weeks, and it’s not just coach-speak either. The Giants really are committed to him as their franchise quarterback.
Now they just have to commit to surrounding him with a better offensive team.
That will have to be the Giants’ No. 1 priority when the offseason starts, whether they win or lose on Sunday, whether they make the playoffs or not, and no matter who the general manager is when this season is over. For all of Jones’ issues this season, the truth is he’s been dealing with a sub-par cast around him.
If it doesn’t get better, neither will he.
“We think Daniel has a chance to be a really good player,” Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett said this week. “There’s no question about that. He has all the attributes that you want in a quarterback. He’ll grow from his experiences that he’s had. There are a lot of positive things he can build on over the last couple of years. There are certainly some things that he has to improve upon, but he’s absolutely the right kind of guy.”
They really, truly do believe that. Judge wasn’t lying when he said he “absolutely” believes Jones is “our guy” for the future. The entire organization seems to agree.
But no one in the organization is going to say that about the weak group around him. Jones has no true No. 1 receiver. He had his best teammate, Saquon Barkley, taken away in Week 2. His offensive line struggled early and has been really bad the last few weeks. And tight end Evan Engram may have been selected to the Pro Bowl, but he’s hardly been a reliable option for Jones this year.
Quarterbacks don’t often succeed with nothing around them. Even the young quarterbacks around the league who all seem so much better than Jones clearly have advantages. Rookie Justin Herbert is lighting things up with the Chargers, but he’s had Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and tight end Hunter Henry to throw to most of the season. In Cincinnati, rookie Joe Burrow opened everyone’s eyes, but he had A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and, for a while, running back Joe Mixon. And Kyler Murray, the best of Jones’ draft class, had Larry Fitzgerald to throw to as a rookie and then they added DeAndre Hopkins this year.
Jones has a nice, but hardly dangerous possession receiver in Sterling Shepard (58 catches, 544 yards) and little else. Veteran Golden Tate (35-388) looks done, and he won’t be back next season. Darius Slayton (48-729) has promise, but injuries have led to a drop-off in his second season and hasn’t been reliable. Engram (61-637) has as many big drops as big catches. And without Barkley, they just don’t have a receiving threat out of the backfield.
They presumably will get Barkley back healthy next season and that will help a lot. But they still have to prioritize surrounding Jones with better weapons than he currently has.
The good news is that shouldn’t be too hard. The 2021 free-agent class is loaded at receiver, with Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller and Corey Davis all scheduled to be free agents. Depending on their cap cuts, the Giants could have $30-40 million in salary cap space, which isn’t a lot considering they have other needs, like finding a pass rusher and trying to re-sign Leonard Williams and/or Dalvin Tomlinson.
But even if they miss out on the top of that class, any one of those would be better than what the Giants currently have. They have to find a way to get one of those No. 1 receivers on board to upgrade their weapons and kickstart their offense. And honestly, it wouldn’t hurt them to double down by drafting a receiver on one of the first two days of the 2021 NFL draft, too.
Even Judge acknowledged “the priority is getting good players in here” when he spoke about his offense earlier this week, though he also added that he believes they have good players already, who are still growing into their roles. And that’s true. But they’re clearly not there yet, which is a big reason why Jones has struggled and this offense has run into the ground.
And that should be really obvious on Sunday in the Giants’ must-win game against the Dallas Cowboys. Just look at the players the Cowboys will roll out – Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup. Each of them would immediately become the No. 1 option on offense if they were on the Giants. A case can even be made for their tight end, Dalton Shultz.
That’s why the Cowboys still have the 12th-ranked offense in the NFL, despite losing quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 5. It’s why Andy Dalton has led them to an average of 36 points per game over the past three weeks.
The Giants in that same span have totaled 26 points. Totaled.
That should make the offseason marching orders clear. The defense has been rebuilt into a good unit. It could be better. It needs a pass rusher. But it doesn’t need nearly as much help as the other side of the ball.
Because if the Giants can’t put a better team around their franchise quarterback in 2021 they are simply going to ruin him. And then they’ll face the same, difficult choice the Jets are currently facing with Sam Darnold after his third NFL season. They’ll have to decide if they need to consider moving on from Jones, knowing they never really gave him much of a chance for success at all.