Why Giants' Bruce Bochy had such a hard time DFAing Mac Williamson

SAN FRANCISCO -- It wasn't an easy conversation.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy had to break the news to Mac Williamson that the team had designated the outfielder for assignment Saturday. It was the second time the Giants DFA'd Williamson in the past two months.

As many times as the skipper has had these conversations, and as difficult as they must be, this was different.

"You pull for [the players] every day, but not as hard as I have for Mac, especially with him working hard to get this opportunity," Bochy said prior to the Giants' 10-4 loss to the D-backs later in the day.

But the team needed help, and Williamson was struggling at the plate. He had just six hits in 57 plate appearances with one home run and seven RBI.

"You just get to a point where we just need some help and so it was not an easy one," Bochy added.

Bochy knows Williamson exemplifies being a Giant -- he was drafted by the team and he, by all accounts, is a Giant.

"He's had to deal with things like the concussion, so he'll go through waivers again and he can elect free agency. I don't know what's going to happen, but he's gotta keep pushing," Bochy said. "He'll get another opportunity and hopefully it works out well."

A mere few weeks ago, Williamson posted an emotional message on Instagram following a stellar outing with the Giants the day after his big league return. It was just one game, as he said, but it was a good one.

For Williamson, however, that day in Denver could be one of his last positive memories as a Giant. And that will never sit well with his former skipper.