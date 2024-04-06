Why a Giants-Bills trade for Josh Allen isn’t happening

The Buffalo Bills have been recently shuffling (dismantling?) their roster around star quarterback Josh Allen, leading a popular New York radio host to implore the New York Giants to inquire about Allen’s availability.

Evan Roberts of WFAN suggested on the air that Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll — who both came from Buffalo — at least check in with the Bills on their plans for Allen, who he claims wants out of Buffalo for a bigger market to appease his girlfriend, actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld.

“Josh doesn’t have any toys anymore. Josh ain’t happy,” Roberts said. “Josh doesn’t want to live in Buffalo anymore. Josh has a girlfriend who would rather shop on Fifth Avenue in New York City than waste time in that toilet bowl known as Buffalo.

“Call up your friend, Joe, and say ‘What up’ about Josh Allen. ‘Is he available? Because if you’re sinking this ship…we have the sixth pick in the draft. We have Daniel Jones. We’ve got other assets. We’ll help you with your rebuild, and we’ll help out Josh Allen.’

“Schoen’s gotta pick up the phone and ask about Josh Allen. Why not?”

Why not? Plenty of reasons. First would be the cost. The Giants would have to trade for Allen and, as rich a franchise as they are, probably would still fall short of what the Bills would want in return.

Secondly, the notion that Allen wants out of Buffalo is “complete fiction,” says Ralph Ventre of Bills Central.

The man has done nothing but embrace the region and its fans since being drafted. Not to mention, what general manager in his right mind would trade away a soon-to-be 28-year-old franchise quarterback under contract at less than $50 million per year? According to Spotrac, Allen’s deal carries a lower average annual value than that of Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

Ventre points out that the Bills’ latest roster purge (traded All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Houston this week) is just part of the constant flow of personnel teams go through and are simply rebuilding, which is normal.

He also reminded us that Buffalo was a 10-win team and playoff contender before Diggs’ arrival in 2020.

The Bills are simply ridding themselves of aging veterans with hefty price tags. It’s a youth movement to ensure salary cap flexibility in 2025. Meanwhile, Buffalo returns eight offensive starters and eight defensive starters from a team that won a fourth consecutive AFC East division crown this past January. In Roberts’ imaginary world, however, that’s called a “garage sale.”

Forget Josh Allen. He’s untouchable. Especially now that the Bills are building a state-of-the-art stadium, to be opened in 2026.

Any additional talk about Allen to the Giants is intended to drive engagement for personal gain and nothing more. It’s a fantasy created to fill space and create content during the dry time leading up to the 2024 NFL draft.

