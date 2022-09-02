Why Giants betting on Lewis Brinson, ex-top prospect, Farhan Zaidi explains

Zaidi explains why Giants betting on former top prospect Brinson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Farhan Zaidi knows what he is looking for in the final weeks of the 2022 MLB season.

On Thursday's episode of KNBR's "Tolbert & Copes Podcast," the Giants' president of baseball operations explained why San Francisco traded for Lewis Brinson.

"He's having a great year in Triple-A, been one of the top-10 or 20 offensive producers in Triple-A," Zaidi said of Brinson. "He's really going off this past month ... I think he has something like a 1.300 OPS."

Zaidi also noted that Austin Slater's most recent finger injury forced the Giants to look for reinforcements for the time being.

Brinson, a right-handed hitting centerfielder, checked all the boxes for Zaidi, especially with the Giants slated to face a handful of lefties in the next few days.

"I imagine Lewis will get a chance to start those and we'll get a chance to see a little bit of what he can do," Zaidi continued.

The Giants' move for Brinson could be considered a play for next season.

A tantalizing prospect selected in the first round by the Texas Rangers in 2012, the 28-year-old Brinson has not lived up to expectations since making his MLB debut in 2017.

In 341 games for the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers between 2017-21, Brinson has 25 home runs and 105 RBI, slashing .199/.248/.323 with a .570 OPS.

For the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Houston Astros' Triple-A affiliate, Brinson has 22 homers with 63 RBI, hitting .299/.356/.574 this year.

Moreover, Zaidi delved deeper into why Brinson and David Villar were the first round of September call-ups.

"Honestly, sometimes it's just this idea of betting on minor league performance and thinking that at some point, a guy is going to break through and be able to perform in the big leagues if you believe in the ability," Zaidi said.

Lastly, Zaidi explained what San Francisco's mindset was when it pertained to which players to call up or trade for, even if they may have been passed over by other clubs.

"I think for us ... those are the guys we're going to keep giving chances to because they have a chance to be here for a long time and we're an organization that likes to bet on performance and if guys perform all the way up the ladder, we want to give them a chance up here," Zaidi concluded.

As the Giants' race to the playoffs winds down, it is only right for Zaidi to explore what he has in Brinson and Villar.

If the two perform well over the last few weeks of this season, perhaps San Francisco might have new faces to help them in their quest for World Series glory next year.

