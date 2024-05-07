Why the Giants need Ben Bredeson to play well in Tampa Bay

The New York Giants could, potentially, receive a fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2025 NFL draft, according to Nick Korte of Over The Cap.

However, in Korte’s projection, he specifically notes that the fourth-round pick is entirely contingent on offensive lineman Ben Bredeson earning the starting job in Tampa Bay and playing enough snaps to qualify.

If Bredeson fails to play enough snaps, Korte projects the Giants would receive a seventh-round compensatory pick at the bottom of the draft.

The Giants have a 4th rounder on the board for Xavier McKinney leaving for Green Bay, but that is contingent on Ben Bredeson qualifying as a CFA. This could be complicated by the Bucs also drafting Graham Barton in the 1st round, should Barton displace Bredeson as a possible starter at guard, instead of Robert Hainsey at center. The Giants and their fans should be rooting for Bredeson to win a starting job. If Bredeson’s contract does not qualify, the 4th rounder gets demoted to a net value 7th rounder placed at the very bottom of the list.

It’s also important to remember that Over The Cap is just one projection method for compensatory picks and may not match the NFL’s highly secret formula.

Based on the knowledge at hand, Korte has the loss of Saquon Barkley being canceled out by the signing of offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr.

It’s another reason the Giants should have traded Barkley at last season’s deadline.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire