Why Giannis Antetokounmpo to Warriors is in play, according to Colin Cowherd

The whispers have been growing louder and louder over the past year. No matter how ridiculous the concept, the truthers persists and the chants get louder.

Giannis to the Warriors, Giannis to the Warriors

So when the rumor dropped last week that the Warriors acquired the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round draft pick (top-three protected), along with Andrew Wiggins, in order to work out a future trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the entire world lost their minds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While some dismiss the rumor as a Bay Area pipe dream the likes of which only could be conjured up by an emerging tech conglomerate, Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd is buying the idea that Giannis will want to force his way to Golden State if the Bucks falter this season.

Giannis to Golden State is in play if the Bucks fall short this season:



"You thought Durant and the Warriors were good? Giannis, Steph, Draymond and Klay. No thank you... That is a 5-year dynasty." - @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/HtLN6nKdcj



— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 26, 2020

That's just like ... your opinion, man.

Look, would the Warriors love to pair Giannis up with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green? Duh. Who wouldn't? Do a few nice games from Wiggins mean he's all of a sudden the player he was supposed to be and therefore the Bucks would be willing to make the swap with two lottery picks (Warriors' 2020, T-Wolves' 2021) attached? Absolutely not.

Sure, if the Bucks flame out in the playoffs and fail to win the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo could try and force a trade to the Dubs in order to have a better shot at winning a title. Crazier things have happened.

Story continues

[RELATED: Why a dap is much more than a handshake in today's NBA]

One day, the mention of Steph and Giannis' names together won't set the internet ablaze.

But today is not that day.

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo to Warriors is in play, according to Colin Cowherd originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area