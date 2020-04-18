Why Giannis Antetokounmpo to Warriors has 'chance' if Bucks don't win title

When the Milwaukee Bucks visited Chase Center on Jan. 8, it was all Warriors fans could talk about.

Amid a trying season with a lot more losing than winning, Golden State even having a slight possibility of landing reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo gave fans an extra dash of hope for the night.

But how slight is that possibility? Our experts debated in a recent Warriors roundtable.

"What are the chances? I'm just going to tell you there's a chance," NBC Sports Bay Area host Greg Papa said. "We've been talking about this incessantly Kerith [Burke], but the reality is, we're going to find out this summer."

Antetokounmpo will be eligible for a massive max contract extension from the Bucks in the neighborhood of five years, $250 million, whenever the NBA offseason truly gets underway.

It remains to be seen whether Giannis would be willing to accept this, especially if Milwaukee comes up short once again in pursuit of a championship. Currently, however, the odds are not in the Warriors' favor.

"At this very moment, there's little to no chance," Warriors reporter Logan Murdock said. "Giannis has not said publicly he has anything bad to say about Milwaukee, but ESPN's Malika Andrews did say his long-term viability in Milwaukee will depend on how they compete for championships."

Others around the sports media landscape have furthered that conversation, especially when Giannis mentioned Steph Curry as one of his favorite NBA players last month.

Giannis was asked to name his favorite NBA players and named Steph, TWICE pic.twitter.com/g4v3prAnv8 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) March 27, 2020

So, is it likely? Not necessarily.

But is it possible? We'll find out.

