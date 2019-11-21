Why Gerardo Parra signed with the Yomiuri Giants

The Nationals officially lost one of the most recognizable players from their World Series run Wednesday when Gerardo Parra signed with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league for $2.5 million with a $3 million vesting option for 2021.

Hosts Tim Shovers, Todd Dybas and Chase Hughes discussed Parra's departure on Thursday's episode of NBC Sports Washington's Nationals Talk podcast.

"I'm sure there's some marketing aspect of this involved in the whole thing too after what happened here in D.C. last season but his chances of getting a major-league job next year were very, very low and this just makes sense at this point in his career," Dybas said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Parra's contributions to the Nationals' clubhouse were immeasurable, but he struggled at the plate for most of the year. The 32-year-old hit just .234 in 119 games between the Nationals and San Francisco Giants, posting a subpar .684 OPS with just nine home runs.

After securing his first World Series title, Parra made the decision to sign with whatever team offered him the most money-even if that team resided on the other side of the globe.

Even though Parra won't be on the Nationals next season, the legacy of his walkup song "Baby Shark' won't be quick to fade from the hearts and minds of D.C. fans.

"I think it'll definitely live on," Hughes said. "I'll tell you what I hope it's not a constant a thing, like don't make it the seventh-inning song. It was fun but let's keep in mind that that song is also kind of obnoxious if overplayed."

Story continues

Both Dybas and Hughes agreed it'd be fitting for Washington to fly out Parra for Opening Day next year, when the players receive their rings, and have him throw the first pitch. You can catch the rest of the episode, including a breakdown of what might be Anthony Rendon's final season in the District, on Art19, Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever you bet your podcasts.

MORE NATIONALS NEWS:

Why Gerardo Parra signed with the Yomiuri Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington