Why Georgia tackle Mims could be fit for 49ers at pick No. 31 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

INDIANAPOLIS — The 49ers took advantage of the talented offensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine, meeting with several prospects as part of their scouting process before the NFL Draft.

The 49ers might not immediately need a tackle, but Amarius Mims is a player the club has an interest in. The University of Georgia prospect is slated to be a first-day selection, but general manager John Lynch and his staff did meet with the talented offensive lineman.

School: University of Georgia

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 340 pounds

Age: 21 years

Positions played: right tackle

While a formal meeting is simply part of the pre-draft process, Mims is the type of player that most teams covet. The Georgia product already strives to play like someone very familiar to the 49ers — Trent Williams.

“It would mean a lot to be in the room with Trent Williams,” Mims said at the Combine. “Learning from a guy like that, in my opinion, the best tackle in the NFL, I would love to learn from him.”

Mims started just eight games at Georgia after an ankle injury sidelined the right tackle in the 2023 conference opener. He returned to the lineup in November only to aggravate it in the SEC Championship Game.

At the Combine, the Georgia Bulldog confirmed his ankle is back to full strength while also sharing that his time under coach Kirby Smart prepared him for play at the next level. Mims detailed that while his limited game reps were on the right side, practicing on the left was not an option, it was a requirement of his head coach.

If the 49ers were to draft Mims, the tackle could learn under Williams in preparation of his eventual retirement. NFL Insider Field Yates’ latest mock draft projected Mims dropping to the 49ers at pick No. 31 at the end of the first round due to his limited 801 collegiate snaps.

Williams would be a valuable mentor for the young tackle, who cited consistency as one of the aspects of his game that needs improvement. Mims already sees Williams as a role model that never takes a play off.

“I feel like he is the most physical and nasty run blocker and pass blocker in the NFL,” Mims said. “That’s what makes him the best, honestly. He doesn’t have an off switch, it’s always on.”

Mims’ enthusiasm and willingness to learn makes him an attractive candidate for the 49ers who could keep the offensive line locked in for several seasons to come.

