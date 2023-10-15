Why Georgia football's No. 1 rank is precarious in my AP Top 25 poll after Week 7 | Adams

COLUMBIA — Ranking Georgia football No. 1 in my AP Top 25 poll was decision I went back and forth on after Week 7, and though I ultimately kept the Bulldogs at the top, their position is precarious to say the least.

Georgia has underwhelmed in several matchups with lesser opponents this season and gave up 20 points to a struggling Vanderbilt team Saturday. The potential bigger concern is star tight end Brock Bowers, who went down with a left ankle sprain in the first half. The Bulldogs have an open week coming up, so Bowers might not even miss a game if the issue is minor, but my confidence in the Georgia offense drops significantly if he's not on the field.

While the Bulldogs continue to mess around with unranked SEC squads, Michigan and Washington are building legitimate cases for the best team in college football. The Wolverines haven't faced a competitive opponent, but their scores reflect that: They've put up at least 30 points in every game and have yet to allow more than 10. Washington is riding the hype wave after an instant classic win over Oregon and boasts one of the most impressive offenses in college football averaging 44.3 points per game.

Michigan heads into a rivalry game against a crumbling Michigan State team in Week 8, and Washington gets a scrappy Arizona State squad coming off of an open week. If the Huskies survive the trap game and the Wolverines continue their unbridled dominance, the Bulldogs may find themselves losing their grip on No. 1.

Missouri in, Kentucky out in the SEC East

Missouri continues to impress behind superstar freshman receiver Luther Burden, and the Tigers asserted themselves as a potential No. 2 behind Georgia in the East with a big win over Kentucky. I dropped the Tigers out of my top 25 after the ugly end to their LSU loss, so they rejoin at No. 23 as the Wildcats drop out from No. 22 last week.

Tennessee's win over Texas A&M wasn't anything spectacular, but the scrappy victory was enough to bump the Vols from No. 21 up to No. 19. LSU also went from No. 24 to No. 21 after taking care of business against Auburn.

On the other hand, it's starting to look bleak for Alabama — at least by Alabama standards. The Crimson Tide were utterly unimpressive against an Arkansas team playing without star running back Rocket Sanders, and they only stayed as high as No. 14 because of the amount of ranked losses this week.

SEC POWER RANKINGS: SEC Power Rankings: Who's No. 2? In a week, we'll know who. As for Mizzou, respect overdue

Emily Adams' college football rankings: AP Top 25 entering Week 8

Follow South Carolina football beat reporter Emily Adams on X @eaadams6 and subscribe to The Greenville News for exclusive Gamecocks content: https://subscribe.greenvilleonline.com/offers.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Michigan, Washington challenging Georgia at No. 1 in my AP Top 25 poll